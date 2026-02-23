Meatballs are a versatile comfort food that make a great addition to pasta night, served on a sandwich, or as a meal on their own. However, Michigan residents are warned to check their homes for packaged meatballs that have recently been pulled from grocery store shelves.

Meatballs Recalled From Aldi Stores In Michigan May Contain Metal

According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), thousands of pounds of meatballs sold at Aldi stores in Michigan and nationwide have been recalled due to concerns of metal contamination.

Rosina Food Products Inc. of West Seneca, NY, is recalling 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen meatballs after a consumer complained of metal in the product. The following products are subject to the recall and can be identified by the following label information:

32-ounce printed poly film bag packages of fully cooked frozen “Bremer FAMILY SIZE ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS” containing “about 64 meatballs per package” with “BEST BY” date of “10/30/26” with timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20 printed on the back of the label.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 4286B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The affected products have a 15-month shelf-life and were shipped to Aldi supermarket locations nationwide.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

