Now pouring in Battle Creek! Gull Lake Distilling brings its second location to Southwest Michigan.

The locally owned establishment celebrated their grand opening ceremony on October 14, 2025, with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce. Have you checked out the new space yet?

Located in the heart of downtown Battle Creek in the space formerly occupied by Torti Taco, Gull Lake Distilling Co. is ready to serve you handcrafted, locally sourced cocktails during a fun night on the town.

Founded in 2017, the craft distillery, brewery, and winery's flagship location is in Galesburg, Michigan, and if you've ever been then you know they make a mean drink! Now, you can get that same signature experience a little closer to home. Adds the Battle Creek Chamber on Facebook,

Gull Lake Distilling is a family-owned craft distillery known for their handcrafted spirits, creative cocktails, and welcoming atmosphere. With their first location in Galesburg already a community favorite, they’re bringing that same energy, flavor, and fun to 80 West Michigan Avenue. Come out to celebrate, raise a glass, and welcome them to the Battle Creek community!

I usually hit up Gull Lake Distilling during Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week for their delicious slider parings, but then again it doesn't take too much convincing to get me out to Gull Lake Distilling.

Similar to Galesburg the new Battle Creek location will also serve food, in addition to drinks. Offerings include soft pretzels, salads, wraps, burgers, and tacos. Check out the menu here.

