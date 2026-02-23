As another bomb cyclone weather system drops 2 feet of snow on the Northeast, Michigan gets very lucky.

For what feels like the first time this year, a major winter weather system has skipped over Michigan. We have an interesting mix of sunshine and snow in the forecast. Here's what you can expect.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, February 23rd, 2026, through Sunday, March 1st, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny skies. High 28.

Partly sunny skies. High 28. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 13. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. High 35.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. High 35. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 24.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 24. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 31.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 31. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18. Thursday: Chance of snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 33.

Chance of snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 33. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 19. Friday: Sunny skies. High 44.

Sunny skies. High 44. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 30.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 30. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 44.

Partly sunny skies. High 44. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 22.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 22. Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 32.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 28.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 28. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 14. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. High 36.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. High 36. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 24.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 24. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of early snow showers. High 30.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of early snow showers. High 30. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18. Thursday: Chance of snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 33.

Chance of snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 33. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 20.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 20. Friday: Sunny skies. High 44.

Sunny skies. High 44. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 30.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 30. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 44.

Partly sunny skies. High 44. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 22.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 22. Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 33.

Read More: Kalamazoo is Home to the Highest Rated Top 40 Station in the U.S.

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 27.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 27. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. High 38.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. High 38. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers that could be mixing with rain. Low 24.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers that could be mixing with rain. Low 24. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 31.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 31. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with overnight snow showers. Low 21.

Mostly cloudy skies with overnight snow showers. Low 21. Thursday: Chance of snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 33.

Chance of snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 33. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 24. Friday: Sunny skies. High 43.

Sunny skies. High 43. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 30.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 30. Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 41.

A chance of snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 41. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 24.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 24. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 32.

We've received a lot of snow in Southwest Michigan. How are our neighbors to the North doing with all of the snow?

