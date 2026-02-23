Many Michigan residents keep ready-to-eat meals on hand for a convenient meal choice on busy days. However, Michigan residents should check their freezers for a meal that could lead to a dangerous bite.

Ready-To-Eat Meals Recalled In Michigan Could Contain Glass

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall affects over 3.3 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice products sold in the U.S. and Canada. The ready-to-eat meals may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically glass. The FSIS has classified the recall as Class 1, meaning the "recall involves a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Get our free mobile app

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. of Portland, Oregon, is recalling approximately 3,370,530 pounds of its frozen not-ready-to-eat chicken fried rice products. The recalled fried rice comes in a green 20-ounce plastic bag that reads “Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice with stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat, and eggs.” The "best if used by" dates on the package are Sept. 8, 2026, through Nov. 17, 2026.

Four customers reported finding glass in the products, although there have been no confirmed reports of injuries, according to the notice the FSIS shared on Feb. 19.

If you purchased these products, do not consume them. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. According to a notice from Trader Joe's, you can also contact the grocery chain's customer relations at (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time, or submit a product feedback form.

Retailers And Restaurants In Michigan Closing Their Doors In 2026 Here are the stores and restaurants that are planning to close locations in the coming year. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson