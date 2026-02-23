Michigan's college hockey teams shine nationally, with Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Western Michigan leading the ranks, and the state’s Olympic players clinching gold against Canada. Hockey pride runs deep here.

The Michigan State Spartans, University of Michigan Wolverines, and Western Michigan Broncos are dominating men's college ice hockey. Check out their rankings and winning records below.

Men's College Ice Hockey Rankings

1. Michigan State University Spartans: 22-6-0 record.

2. University of Michigan Wolverines: 24-5-1 record (Recently dropped from number 1.)

3. University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks: 23-7-0 record.

4. Western Michigan University Broncos: 22-8-0 record.

Tap here to see the full list of NCAA ice hockey rankings.

We can't forget that the Western Michigan University Broncos won their first-ever NCAA men's ice hockey championship last year. You can't count out the Broncos for a repeat. But if they aren't the champions, one of the big brothers likely will be.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

When we talk about ice hockey dominance, we can't forget about the Winter Olympics. The USA Men's hockey team beat Canada in overtime Sunday, 2-1, to win the Gold. That men's team had six Michiganders.

The USA Women's ice hockey team also beat Canada 2-1 to win the Gold. That team had 2 Michiganders.

Read More: The Hidden Story Behind The U.S. Canada Border Line

Read More: The Hidden Story Behind The U.S. Canada Border Line

The Detroit Red Wings are currently third in their division, but there is still a lot of NHL hockey to be played this season.

As we're celebrating Michigan's dominance in ice hockey, let's also take a look at the Michigan hockey players on this year's historic USA Olympic ice hockey teams.

Michigan Athletes Representing the US In the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics With the 2026 Winter Olympics now in the rearview, let's see how Michigan's Olympians performed in Italy. Overall, the US won 12 gold, 12 silver, and 9 bronze medals, finishing second overall. Michiganders added __ to that overall medal count. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill