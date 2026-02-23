Is Michigan the Current Hockey Capital of the World?

Is Michigan the Current Hockey Capital of the World?

Getty Images

Michigan's college hockey teams shine nationally, with Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Western Michigan leading the ranks, and the state’s Olympic players clinching gold against Canada. Hockey pride runs deep here.

The Michigan State Spartans, University of Michigan Wolverines, and Western Michigan Broncos are dominating men's college ice hockey.  Check out their rankings and winning records below.

Men's College Ice Hockey Rankings

  • 1. Michigan State University Spartans: 22-6-0 record.
  • 2. University of Michigan Wolverines: 24-5-1 record (Recently dropped from number 1.)
  • 3. University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks: 23-7-0 record.
  • 4. Western Michigan University Broncos: 22-8-0 record.

Tap here to see the full list of NCAA ice hockey rankings.

We can't forget that the Western Michigan University Broncos won their first-ever NCAA men's ice hockey championship last year.  You can't count out the Broncos for a repeat.  But if they aren't the champions, one of the big brothers likely will be.

Getty Images
loading...

 

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

 

When we talk about ice hockey dominance, we can't forget about the Winter Olympics.  The USA Men's hockey team beat Canada in overtime Sunday, 2-1, to win the Gold.  That men's team had six Michiganders.

The USA Women's ice hockey team also beat Canada 2-1 to win the Gold.  That team had 2 Michiganders.

 

 

The Detroit Red Wings are currently third in their division, but there is still a lot of NHL hockey to be played this season.

As we're celebrating Michigan's dominance in ice hockey, let's also take a look at the Michigan hockey players on this year's historic USA Olympic ice hockey teams.

Michigan Athletes Representing the US In the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics

With the 2026 Winter Olympics now in the rearview, let's see how Michigan's Olympians performed in Italy. Overall, the US won 12 gold, 12 silver, and 9 bronze medals, finishing second overall. Michiganders added __ to that overall medal count.

Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill

 

 

Iconic TEAM USA Hockey Photos

Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

Filed Under: Hockey, Michigan, Michigan State, University of Michigan, Western Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Sports

More From WKFR