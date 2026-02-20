Three Michigan Communities Named ‘Safest’ In the State For 2026
For many Michigan residents, feeling safe at home isn't just a bonus in deciding where to put down roots-it's a must. The desire to live in a safe and welcoming community remains a top priority, and more than one Michigan city has been named the safest place to live in 2026.
Some cities that have historically struggled with the worst crime in Michigan are becoming safer, according to a Detroit News analysis of data from the FBI‘s annual Uniform Crime Report, which collects law enforcement statistics from agencies across the country. Safewise recently released its annual report of the safest cities in Michigan, using the most recent FBI-reported violent and property crime data, and three Michigan communities land on top for safety.
Argentine Township
Argentine Township is considered one of Michigan's safest places to live, with virtually no violent crime and very low property crime rates (242 per 100,000 residents). Residents enjoy a peaceful, rural, and tight-knit community lifestyle centered around scenic lakefront living, specifically Lobdell and Murray Lakes.
Oakland Township
According to SafeWise, Oakland Township consistently ranks at the top of state safety lists, boasting exceptionally low violent and property crime figures. The area is highly regarded for being family-friendly, with access to top-tier education within the Rochester Community School District.
Kinross Township
Kinross Township is the only city on this year's list located in the Upper Peninsula and Michigan's #1 safest city for the second year in a row, including zero reported burglaries. Residents enjoy a quiet, close-knit community with a high quality of life, benefiting from a secure environment that is ideal for families and retirees.
