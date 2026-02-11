City of Portage Shares Plans For Raising Cane’s Traffic Surge

Don't worry, the City of Portage has a plan for all that Raising Cane's traffic! The anticipation has been building ever since news of the fast-food chain's first location in Southwest Michigan broke in February 2025.

Now, a whole year later, the Portage Raising Cane's is preparing for their grand opening on Tuesday, February 17.

Here's What You Need to Know Ahead of the Big Day:

You know how crazy people go for their chicken chains. Whether it's Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, KFC, or Bojangles, chicken joints are dominating Michigan's fast-food scene. In fact, Chick-fil-A announced plans to bring 30 more restaurants to the state by 2028.

Nearly two weeks after Chick-fil-A opened its third Kalamazoo-area restaurant on Gull Road, Raising Cane’s is set to debut its first Southwest Michigan location at Milham and Westnedge in Portage. But with the chain’s devoted fan base, known as “Caniacs,” nearby residents have voiced concerns about potential traffic congestion since the project was first announced.

However, on Tuesday, February 10 the City of Portage shared a detailed traffic control plan, "that will be in place during the initial period of high traffic." On the City of Portage MI Facebook page the city shared a map, as well as key details for opening day such as:

All vehicles must enter from northbound Westnedge Avenue , using the right curb lane as a queue. Regular northbound Westnedge traffic must use the left lanes.

Motorists waiting to enter Raising Cane's must not block nearby business driveways or intersections.

Traffic exiting Cane's must turn left onto eastbound Milham.

Even if you're headed to Raising Cane's from eastbound Milham, you must use Newport/Gladys to access the queue on Westnedge.

Please exercise patience as everyone navigates the rollercoaster of grand opening day. Simply follow the outlined traffic pattern and everyone can have their chicken in a timely manner.

Will you be heading to Raising Cane's on opening day?

