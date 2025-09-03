The first Jack in the Box restaurant to open in Michigan in decades, and the very first in Battle Creek, is currently under construction. Here’s what we know so far:

Fast food expansion continues to takeover The Mitten as several new chains have announced upcoming locations in the area including Raising Cane's, Sheetz convenience stores, and another 30 Chick-Fil-A locations in Michigan by 2028.

Even as Michigan’s fast-food scene grows more crowded, there will always be room in our hearts for Hot 'N Now.

In January 2025 it was announced that the once-prominent Michigan-based burger chain Hot 'N Now, currently operating only in Sturgis, would soon be joined by new locations in Wayland and Alpena-- with hopefully more to come!

Dec 2024: Hot 'N Now Teases New Locations May be Coming

Last fall were excited to learn the munchie master Jack in the Box planned to open new locations in Michigan including Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Kent Counties, and Battle Creek. Now it looks as though construction has finally begun! On August 26 the City of Battle Creek shared the following traffic update:

City contractor crews have begun construction work on the new Jack in the Box restaurant, resulting in a temporary lane closure along Capital Avenue SW...The temporary lane closure will be in place along: The westernmost, southbound lane of Capital Avenue SW, directly in front of the existing Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

The restaurant will be located at 2594 Capital Ave SW and the closure is expected to remain in effect throughout the duration of the project. As of this writing the official Jack in the Box website says the Battle Creek location is scheduled to open November 2025.

I can't wait to order tacos, chicken wings, and seasoned curly fries all at the same time. Jack in the Box is truly a jack of all trades!

