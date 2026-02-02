A weekend ice rescue highlights the winter dangers of Lake Michigan and prompts an urgent safety reminder from local authorities:

Stay off the ice!

Sure, millions of visitors flock to Lake Michigan each summer, but those who know the Great Lakes understand their true beauty isn’t limited to just one season. Winter reveals a quieter, more dramatic side of Lake Michigan that most tourists never get to see.

During winter in Michigan the lakeshore reveals ice volcanoes, pancake ice, giant ice orbs, and wind-sculpted sand formations that can be truly mesmerizing. But as winter tightens its icy grip on Michigan, those same conditions can quickly turn some of the state’s most scenic winter wonders into deadly hazards.

Over the weekend South Haven Area Emergency Services posted an urgent warning on Facebook, asking all who visit the icy shores of Lake Michigan to say on land:

SHAES responders were called to the city's South Beach at 3:05 p.m. Sunday to a report of a subject who fell while on the Lake Michigan ice shelf approximately 100 yards offshore...The injured subject was taken by ambulance to a Kalamazoo hospital...We are again appealing to people to stay off the Lake Michigan ice shelves and pier heads.

That's not to say you shouldn't enjoy the wild and wonderful sights of Lake Michigan in the winter, just enjoy them safely from shore. According to a Facebook post from SHAES this is the second incident of this kind this winter.

