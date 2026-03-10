In the last few weeks, several common grocery items have been recalled in Michigan, including frozen foods, snacks, and more.

Alert: Three Ongoing Recalls To Know About In Michigan This Week

Check below to see if you have these recalled items in your home:

SkinnyPop is voluntarily removing its new White Cheddar Popcorn from store shelves due to concerns that it may be confusing or misleading to those with certain allergies, according to a March 2 press release. Those with milk allergies who accidentally or inadvertently purchased the dairy-containing SkinnyPop White Cheddar Popcorn should not consume it.

Ajinomoto is recalling an additional 15 products sold under the following brand names: Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei, and Trader Joe’s, bringing the total number of meals recalled to nearly 37 million pounds. The potentially affected products were sold at various retailers nationwide, including Costco, Walmart, Kroger, and Sam's Club.

The affected foods include various frozen chicken and pork fried rice, ramen, and shu mai dumpling products with best-by dates ranging from February 28, 2026, through August 19, 2027. Officials said the recalled items bear establishment numbers P-18356, P-18356B, or P-47971 inside the USDA inspection mark.

Rosina Food Products Inc. of West Seneca, NY, is recalling 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen meatballs after a consumer complained of metal in the product. The following products are subject to the recall and can be identified by the following label information:

32-ounce printed poly film bag packages of fully cooked frozen “Bremer FAMILY SIZE ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS” containing “about 64 meatballs per package” with “BEST BY” date of “10/30/26” with timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20 printed on the back of the label.

