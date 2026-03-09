4 Tornados touched down in Southwest Michigan on Friday, March 6th. At least 4 people have died. Below you'll find information on these storms and how you can help.

This started in Cass County when an EF1 tornado hit Edwardsburg and Cassopolis with wind speeds up to 95 mph. One person died as a result of that storm.

The next tornado hit Three Rivers in St. Joseph County. That tornado was an EF2 with wind speeds up to 130 mph. Nearly a dozen injuries were reported.

The biggest tornado on Saturday hit Branch County. Union City experienced an EF3 tornado with wind speeds up to 160 mph. That storm resulted in 3 people losing their lives and at least 12 injured.

The final tornado on Saturday was in Calhoun County. Clarendon Township was hit by an EF0 tornado with wind speeds up to 85 mph.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the victims of these tragedies in Southwest Michigan. If you would like to donate, please tap here.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, March 9th, 2026, through Sunday, March 15th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Sunny skies. High 67.

Sunny skies. High 67. Monday Night: Cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 52.

Cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 52. Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with rain possible after 2 PM. High 69.

A mix of sun and clouds with rain possible after 2 PM. High 69. Tuesday Night: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 44.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 44. Wednesday: Rain showers. High 53.

Rain showers. High 53. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 26.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 26. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 42.

Mostly sunny skies. High 42. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 31.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 31. Friday: Cloudy and breezy with rain and snow showers in the morning. High 45.

Cloudy and breezy with rain and snow showers in the morning. High 45. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. High 42.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. High 42. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 30.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 30. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. High 46.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Sunny skies. High 67.

Sunny skies. High 67. Monday Night: Cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 52.

Cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 52. Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with rain possible after 2 PM. High 69.

A mix of sun and clouds with rain possible after 2 PM. High 69. Tuesday Night: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 44.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 44. Wednesday: Rain showers. High 53.

Rain showers. High 53. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 27.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 27. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 42.

Mostly sunny skies. High 42. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 33.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 33. Friday: Rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 45.

Rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 45. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 25.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 25. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. High 42.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. High 42. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 32.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 32. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. High 47.

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Sunny skies. High 59.

Sunny skies. High 59. Monday Night: Cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 47.

Cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 47. Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with rain possible after 2 PM. High 59.

A mix of sun and clouds with rain possible after 2 PM. High 59. Tuesday Night: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 40.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 40. Wednesday: Rain showers with possible snow showers later in the afternoon. High 47.

Rain showers with possible snow showers later in the afternoon. High 47. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 30.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 30. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High 41.

Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High 41. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 35.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 35. Friday: Breezy with rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 44.

Breezy with rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 44. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. High 42.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. High 42. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 33.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. Low 33. Sunday: Breezy with mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and snow showers. High 45.

