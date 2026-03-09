A West Michigan based movie theater has created a safe and welcoming space where residents with dementia and their families can enjoy movies together with plenty of room to move, sing, or clap along.

Here’s everything you need to know about West Michigan's dementia-friendly movie program:

Get our free mobile app

Now in its second month, Moore Theatres tells the Allegan County News that their dementia-friendly movie program is the first of its kind in the area. According to the news outlet, theatre chain Vice President Scott Moore and his wife Laurie are currently full-time caretakers for Laurie’s mother, who is one of the seven million Americans living with dementia.

Therefore, it seemed like a natural fit when the movie chain was approached by WMU graduate student Ellia Flejtuch with a new community engagement opportunity.

Once a month, Plainwell’s M-89 Cinema hosts patrons and their families for a special movie screening where the lights stay softly lit, the sound is lowered, and there’s plenty of space to move around comfortably. The program's next even will take place Wednesday, March 18 with a special showing of the 1994 Judy Garland classic Meet Me in St. Louis.

Registration for each screening is recommended but not required. Tickets are free to participants and for $4 guests can enjoy a small popcorn-and-drink combo. After the first screening in February, program partner Heritage Community of Kalamazoo shared the following on Facebook:

more than 100 individuals living with dementia, along with caregivers and family members, gathered to share connection, joy, and the simple magic of watching a movie together...We’re especially proud of the dedication and creativity that made this inclusive experience possible. Here’s to more collaboration, more learning, and more spaces where everyone feels seen, valued, and welcome.

Save the date: the next screening will be Harvey in April. Find more information on the new program here.

6 Michigan Landmarks Featured in Hollywood Movie Trailers How many Michigan locations can you spot featured in some of Hollywood's biggest blockbuster movie trailers? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon