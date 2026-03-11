There are plenty of incredible restaurants to choose from in Michigan. But if you're looking for a cozy spot to enjoy unforgettable sandwiches, rich soups, and house-baked breads and treats, one of America's best delis is the spot to try in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Named One Of The Best Delis In America

Cheapism recently ranked 27 of the best delis in the nation using a mix of customer ratings, critics’ reviews, and first-hand experience. One Michigan deli made the list for its famous piled-high sandwiches and has been a top foodie destination for decades.

Zingerman's in Ann Arbor is one of America's greatest delis for its legendary sandwiches made with premium ingredients. Cheapism says:

"Farmhouse cheeses, Black Angus pastrami and corned beef, homemade chopped liver, and estate-bottled oil with varietal vinegars are among the key ingredients that help Zingerman’s rank consistently as one of America’s top delis. The deli dates back to the early 1980s but has since grown into a self-perpetuating mini-empire — Zingerman’s Bakehouse also has a grocery division and a café."

And it's not just the sandwiches Zingerman's is famous for.

Beyond the deli counter, you can find a curated selection of hearth-baked breads, artisanal meats, and farmhouse cheeses. And save room to savor a variety of sweet treats, including their famous Sour Cream Coffee Cake, Magic brownies, cookies, cakes, and more.

If you're looking for a deli that's as legendary as its sandwiches, Zingerman's is the spot that proves why it's one of the best in America.

