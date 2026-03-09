When a sugar craving hits, Michigan residents know there's nothing better than heading to a favorite local spot for delicious ice cream, cookies, cakes, and more. Michigan's dessert scene just got some sweet recognition, with two standout spots earning the title of best desserts in the state.

Two Michigan Spots Named Best Dessert In The State

Cheapism ranked the best spots in America to find regional specialties or others that reign supreme when it comes to preparing the dish at hand. Two dessert destinations in Michigan make the list for their standout treats, creative flavors, and the kind of desserts people are willing to drive across town for.

Ray's Ice Cream in Royal Oak was named 'runner-up' on the list for its take on a definitive Michigan classic. Cheapism says:

"Superman, known for its bright blue, red, and yellow colors, is a popular ice cream flavor that many say originated at Detroit’s Stroh’s Brewery during the Prohibition era. Countless flavor variations exist, from lemon, Blue Moon, and Red Pop (based on a local strawberry soda) to cherry, vanilla, and blue raspberry. Superman is one of Ray’s Ice Cream's favorite flavors, dating back to 1958, and offering a nostalgic soda fountain experience with over 50 flavors of ice cream."

Topping the list is a must-do, nostalgic, and "classic" experience for any visitor to the Great Lakes state, a trip to the "Fudge Capital of the World". And there are plenty of reasons to get the most delicious fudge at JoAnn's Fudge:

"Mackinac Island dishes up endless options for the treat made with milk, butter, sugar, and all sorts of toppings. JoAnn’s fudge store opened in 1969 and is known for its smooth, creamy fudge cooked in a traditional copper kettle."

Popular favorites include the chocolate caramel sea salt, dark double chocolate cherry, and maple walnut.

If you've got a sweet tooth, these two Michigan dessert spots are definitely worth adding to your must-try list.

