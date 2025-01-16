Unusual Ice Formations Baffle Visitors on Lake Michigan’s Shores

With January historically being the coldest month for Michigan it's not uncommon to see this bizarre occurrence this time of the year.

Thanks especially to the arctic blast sweeping across Michigan and much of the Midwest right now conditions have been just right for this incredible weather phenomena to take place.

True Michiganders know the Great Lakes are worth visiting no matter the time of year. It's not uncommon to see folks walking around the frozen lakeshores even on the coldest winter day.

However, as beautiful and mesmerizing as she may be do not walk onto the ice or lake to get a closer look! Formations such as ice volcanoes and shelf ice pose a real threat to visitors. That's not to say you shouldn't enjoy the sights-- just enjoy them safely from shore.

Recently visitors to Lake Michigan were treated to a rare sighting of giant orbs of ice washing up on the lakeshore. Have you ever seen giant balls of ice like this or "pancake ice" on the shores of the Great Lakes?

These ice balls are formed when the choppy waters near the shoreline break up a layer of slushy ice. The chunk of ice breaks off and then continues to amass more layers as temperatures continue to hang near freezing. The turbulent water rocks and rolls the chunk of ice into the ball-like shape that appears on the lakeshore.

Essentially, think of Lake Michigan as a giant rock tumbler where giant block of ice are rolling around and becoming smoother and rounder. According to Fox Weather "Pancake Ice" forms when,

...lake or seawater begins to freeze, wave action breaks the layer into chunks. The chunks knock into one another and eventually end up round. The rims around the edges form when sea spray from waves freezes to the edges. They are usually slushy, soft ice.

If you haven't made a trek out to the lakeshore this winter be sure to add it to your list!

