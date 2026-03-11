Just months after being named one of America’s best hospitals for overall clinical care for the third year in a row, Beacon Kalamazoo has now become the only hospital in Michigan to earn awards in both care and safety.

This recognition comes from Healthgrades, a leading consumer resource for healthcare quality and provider information.

In a press release dated March 10, representatives with Beacon Health System shared the exciting news that our local hospital in Kalamazoo has been name among the "Nation’s Best for Patient Safety" by Healthgrades:

Beacon Kalamazoo Hospital has achieved the 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ from Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use to find a doctor or hospital. This award puts the organization in the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient safety. Beacon Kalamazoo is one of only eight hospitals in Michigan to receive the Patient Safety Excellence Award in 2026.

The 268-bed hospital in Kalamazoo is a full-service acute care hospital with 24/7 emergency center. Beacon Kalamazoo also offers specialty care such as their dedicated women's heart center, cancer care, and comprehensive stroke center.

In the release Carl Risk, President of Beacon Kalamazoo Hospital, shared:

We are honored to receive this award. This recognition reflects the daily commitment to a culture of safety by all our physicians, caregivers and associates for each patient who comes through our doors for care.

While Beacon Kalamazoo is one of eight Michigan hospitals to receive this award for 2026, it is the only hospital in Michigan to receive both the America’s 100 Best Hospitals and the Patient Safety Excellence Awards this year.

Additional accolades received by Beacon Kalamazoo include:

Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery (2026)

Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery (2025-2026)

Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery (2025-2026)

Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care (2020-2026)

