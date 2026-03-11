The tornado season in the Midwest, specifically in states like Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois, has begun with intense activity, resulting in significant destruction and loss of life.

Tornado season is off to a violent start in Midwestern states like Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. Let's be clear, the term "tornado season" doesn't mean much these days. Tornadoes have been popping up at all times of the year over the last 5 to 10 years. The Midwest tends to see a peak in tornadic activity twice a year. First, in early Spring and then again in late August.

Southwest Michigan experienced a strong storm that spun off 4 tornadoes in Cassopolis, Three Rivers, Union City, and Clarendon Township. At least 4 people have died, and several have been injured as a result of that storm.

Get our free mobile app

University of Michigan Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering University of Michigan Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering loading...

As you can see by the tornado path map from the University of Michigan, there were several reports of tornadoes on Tuesday night, traveling from Central Illinois to Northwest Indiana. We are waiting for an understaffed National Weather Service to release findings on how many confirmed tornadoes touched down last night. Estimates range from 3 to 10 tornadoes in Indiana and Illinois. That doesn't count the devastation in Iowa, Oklahoma, and Texas, as nearly 10 million people were under a tornado watch or warning Tuesday night, according to Weather.com.

Confirmed tornadoes were reported in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, along with destructive hail as large as grapefruit, and one report estimated a hailstone roughly the size of a coffee mug. Despite initial, scattered reports of injuries and possible fatalities, emergency crews warned that the full scope of the damage was unlikely to be confirmed until morning.

Read More: Southwest Michigan Reels From Devastating Tornadoes Last Week

Read More: Southwest Michigan Reels From Devastating Tornadoes Last Week

Number of Tornadoes As of March 10th, 2026

Michigan: 4 (All 4 tornadoes so far this year happened on March 6th.)

4 (All 4 tornadoes so far this year happened on March 6th.) Indiana: 3-7 (Indiana had 3 confirmed tornadoes in February. Four tornadoes will likely be added to this number after NOAA assesses damage from Tuesday night's storm.

3-7 (Indiana had 3 confirmed tornadoes in February. Four tornadoes will likely be added to this number after NOAA assesses damage from Tuesday night's storm. Illinois: 10 (6 in February and 4 Tuesday Night)

How many tornadoes do we get on average a year?

Michigan: 13-16

13-16 Indiana: 22 (The National Weather Service says that in recent years, Indiana has been hit by 50-60 tornadoes a year.

22 (The National Weather Service says that in recent years, Indiana has been hit by 50-60 tornadoes a year. Illinois: 50-54

The National Weather Service has put together a list of tasks that you can perform to keep your family and property safe from tornadoes. Tap here to see that list.

Did a Cult Live in this Indiana Mansion? Gallery Credit: Zillow/F.C. Tucker/Prosperity