What To Do With Yard Debris After Southwest Michigan Tornadoes
After initial damage assessments, the National Weather Service confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Southwest Michigan during Friday’s deadly storms. The tornadoes tragically killed four people, including a 12-year-old boy in Edwardsburg.
In the days following, communities are beginning to understand the full extent of the damage. Now, residents across the area are preparing for the long and arduous task of cleaning it all up.
Heavy storms on the afternoon of Friday, March 6 whipped up winds in excess of 165 mph. After surveying the damage, the National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down:
- Union City: EF-3 tornado
- Three Rivers: EF-2 tornado
- Edwardsburg: EF-1 tornado
- Tekonsha: EF-0 tornado
The cleanup won’t be fast or easy, but neighbors across Southwest Michigan have stepped up in remarkable ways, bringing chainsaws, opening their homes to those in need, and donating relief funds to support recovery efforts.
What to Do With Debris:
- Riverside Church (E. Michigan Ave.): two dumpsters
- HC Gleason and LC Beal Park (W. Broadway St.): two dumpsters
- Railroad Drive parking lot: two dumpsters
- 308 S. Main St.: one dumpster
FEMA guidelines when cleaning damage and debris which includes five separate piles for: large appliances, construction debris, vegetative debris, hazardous waste, and electronics.
This story is developing. Check back for additional information coming soon.
