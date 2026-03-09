After initial damage assessments, the National Weather Service confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Southwest Michigan during Friday’s deadly storms. The tornadoes tragically killed four people, including a 12-year-old boy in Edwardsburg.

In the days following, communities are beginning to understand the full extent of the damage. Now, residents across the area are preparing for the long and arduous task of cleaning it all up.

Heavy storms on the afternoon of Friday, March 6 whipped up winds in excess of 165 mph. After surveying the damage, the National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down:

Union City: EF-3 tornado

Three Rivers: EF-2 tornado

Edwardsburg: EF-1 tornado

Tekonsha: EF-0 tornado

The cleanup won’t be fast or easy, but neighbors across Southwest Michigan have stepped up in remarkable ways, bringing chainsaws, opening their homes to those in need, and donating relief funds to support recovery efforts.

What to Do With Debris:

Three Rivers City Hall:

"For residents that are ready to self- haul tree debris the back compost site at 1015 S Lincoln Ave (Public Services) is open for residents to drop off tree debris. Place tree debris at the existing brush pile and not other areas on the site. The compost site is for tree debris only, no building materials or trash. Contractors call public services at 269-273-1845 for directions to an alternative site."

"For those who are asking what can we do to help with tornado cleanup. Many residents could use help with yard debris cleaned up. All organic materials can be stacked roadside. The village is in the process of having dumpsters brought in for all other materials."

Waste Management is providing dumpsters for non-tree related debris in the following areas: According to the Three Rivers Commercial News is providing dumpsters for non-tree related debris in the following areas:

Riverside Church (E. Michigan Ave.): two dumpsters

(E. Michigan Ave.): two dumpsters HC Gleason and LC Beal Park (W. Broadway St.): two dumpsters

(W. Broadway St.): two dumpsters Railroad Drive parking lot: two dumpsters

parking lot: two dumpsters 308 S. Main St.: one dumpster FEMA guidelines when cleaning damage and debris which includes five separate piles for: large appliances, construction debris, vegetative debris, hazardous waste, and electronics.

This story is developing. Check back for additional information coming soon.

