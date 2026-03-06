Voting has closed, with nearly 11,000 votes cast. We now know Southwest Michigan's favorite tattoo shops for 2026. Did your favorite tattoo shop make the top 5? Scroll down and find out.

This year was one of the most competitive for this poll since we started voting on the best tattoo shops several years ago. The top 5 tattoo shops were neck and neck from beginning to end. This poll's top 10 stretched across Southwest Michigan with tattoo shops in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Three Rivers, Sturgis, Coloma, Watervliet, and South Haven.

We are grateful to everyone who nominated and voted for their favorite tattoo shops. Without your participation, we couldn't have made this poll happen. We would also like to extend our congratulations to all of the tattoo shops nominated.

Your Favorite Tattoo Shops in Southwest Michigan 2026

#5. Brick House Ink Kalamazoo

Brick House Ink Kalamazoo Google Street View loading...

Brick House Ink has made it to the top 5 for multiple years in a row. This year, they pulled in a very impressive 8.44% of the vote.

Location: 705 S US Hwy 131, Three Rivers, MI 49093

Phone: (269) 567-8135

#4. Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek

Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek Google Street View loading...

Ink Station Tattoo is almost always in the top 5 of this poll. Last year, they dominated and grabbed the top spot. This year, they got a respectable 8.83% of the vote.

Location: 1180 W Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Phone: (269) 719-3136

#3. MadTatters in Three Rivers

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This is MadTatters first time in the top 5in this poll, and they come in swinging. They received 9.17% of the vote.

Location: 125 N Main St, Three Rivers, MI 49093

Phone: (269) 454-4668

#2. Melicious Ink in Battle Creek

Melicious Ink in Battle Creek Google Street View loading...

Melicious Ink in Battle Creek climbs up from number 3 last year to the number 2 spot in 2026, as they pulled in 10.78% of the vote.

Location: 2513 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Phone: (269) 719-2105

#1. AllyKat Studios in Kalamazoo

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

AllyKat Studios went from zero to hero as they weren't in last year's poll, yet they pulled off a huge win in a super competitive poll. AllyKat received 11.18% of the vote to grab the top spot. Congrats!!!

Location: 1104 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Phone: (269) 207-6051

Below, you'll find the full poll results for Southwest Michigan's favorite tattoo shops.

