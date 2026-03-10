From tornadoes to tremors, Michigan's weather has a way of keeping us on our toes. Here's a closer look at our state's seismic history.

Did you know that the 2 strongest earthquakes in Michigan history happened right here in Southwest Michigan?

On February 23, 2026, over 84 million people across 5 countries felt a magnitude 7.1 earthquake near Sabah, Malaysia. As of March 10th, there have been 10 earthquakes worldwide with a magnitude of 6.0 or higher. One of the biggest, at magnitude 6.4, hit Alaska on March 4th, which was followed by volcanic activity.

Thankfully, Michigan has never experienced an earthquake nearly that strong. However, the Mitten State has been hit with a couple of doozies in recent history. Below are the 6 earthquakes that registered a 3 or higher on the Richter scale. You may be surprised to learn that 2 of these earthquakes happened as recently as 2015, and the two most intense Michigan quakes had epicenters in Southwest Michigan.

Before we shake things up with a list of the biggest Michigan quakes, it's important to note that Michigan has a very low earthquake hazard and has less than a 2% chance of damaging quakes in the next fifty years, according to Michigan.gov.

Biggest Earthquakes in Michigan History The 6 Michigan earthquakes below are sorted by their intensity on the Ritcher scale according to MichiganWeatherCenter.org. The cities listed are the origin locations A.K.A. epicenters of the quakes.

Do you have photos or videos that you took during one of the more recent Michigan quakes? You can share them with us in the comments.