Once again, families in Michigan can get free summer meals for kids, helping rural and underserved communities. The program is expanding in 2026 with more local sites. Here's what you need to know:

"Last summer, Michigan served nearly 9 million meals to children—almost 2 million more than the year before. " - Michigan Department of Education (MDE)

In a March 2026 press release the MDE announced they would be offering two programs as part of the Summer Food Service Program. Both Meet Up and Eat Up and SUN Meals to Go will offer free meals for children age 18 and under, with up to seven days worth of meals being offered in some cases:

We want to put all Students First and make sure they have access to the healthy meals that they need to learn and grow—whether it’s during the school year or the summer -- State Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko

With Meet Up and Eat Up (known as SUN Meals nationally) children aged 18 and under can get free meals in areas that qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. Meals must be eaten at the site.

For SUN Meals to Go (Rural Non-Congregate), Michigan families in low-income and rural areas can pick up meals to take home. Up to seven days of meals can be given at once and taken home.

According to WWMT News Channel 3, locations for upcoming meal sites will be shared in late spring. For more details and resources on the Summer Food Service Program click here.

