If you missed the big news, Jack in the Box is returning to Michigan! Construction on the state’s first new location in decades is underway in Battle Creek, and here’s the latest on the grand opening.

Get our free mobile app

Southwest Michigan’s fast-food scene is booming like never before. In recent weeks, Kalamazoo welcomed a third Chick-fil-A on Gull Road, while Portage opened the area’s first Raising Cane’s. Even as some chains like Wendy’s and Pizza Hut have shuttered underperforming stores, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers just announced they're moving into the neighborhood, taking over the former Fazoli’s on West Main.

And let's not forget the long-awaited triumphant return of Michigan's beloved Hot 'N Now in Wayland last year! So, is there still room for Jack in the Box?

Growing up in Michigan, I don't remember a time when there were any Jack in the Box locations in the area, so they must have been here and gone by then. A Google search only brings up vague posts from Reddit, but it appears as though Michigan's former Jack in the Boxes closed prior to the 2000s.

We first heard rumblings the chain was plotting a big comeback in 2024, with construction first getting underway in August 2025. According to sources the plan is to build five area restaurants across Southwest Michigan over the next few years.

I recently logged on to the official Jack in the Box website to see if there was any big news on the Battle Creek location at 2588 Capital Ave SW. I can confirm their website says "Coming soon! Opening April 2026."

So, unless plans have gone awry, you should be enjoying your tacos, egg rolls, and all-day breakfast in no time fast!

Michigan's Most Iconic Fast Food Mascots Gallery Credit: YouTube