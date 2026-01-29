Nearly a year after plans were first approved by the Comstock Township Planning Commission, Kalamazoo’s newest Chick-fil-A location is set to open next week.

We first heard rumors that one of America's most popular chicken chains could be heading to Gull Road in early 2025 and as it turned out, the rumors were true! Here's when you can get your next waffle fry fix:

The new restaurant is located at 5802 Gull Road, a site most recently occupied by the ill-fated Crafty Crab but previously home to Bennigan’s, a pizza restaurant, and a fireworks outlet. The previous structure was then torn down to make way for the new new 5,208 square-foot building which includes covered drive-thru, patio, and dedicated gluten-free fryer for waffle fries.

When is the Big Grand Opening?

In a social media post shared on January 29, Chick-fil-A Gull Road confirms the restaurant will be open for business starting Thursday, February 5, 2026:

GRAND OPENING ALERT...We are officially opening our doors at 6:30 AM on February 5th! We are SO excited to serve the Kalamazoo community and can’t wait to meet you.

Locals know it's been a revolving door of chicken chains on the Gull Road strip-- a section of road I've dubbed "The Chicken Strip."

Chicken competitor Popeye's returned to Gull Road after closing in the early 2010s; today Dairy Queen occupies the former Popeye's restaurant, and the Louisiana-based chain operates their new store further down the road at 3800 Gull Road.

Wingstop opened on Gull Road in 2023, while chicken-tender wrap spot Two Fellas Grill shuttered its Gull Road location in 2025, though it continues operating on W. Michigan and S. Westnedge. A former KFC still sits empty along the busy corridor, and even the nearby Wendy’s abruptly closed just doors down from the new Chick-fil-A. And the chicken theme doesn’t end there! Rollup Ice Cream remains open on Gull Road and, despite the name, is best known for its chicken tenders.

