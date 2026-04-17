Something small, fuzzy, and surprisingly feisty is making its rounds across Michigan this Spring and Summer. And no, it’s not your neighbor’s over-caffeinated Pomeranian.

Three different types of caterpillars are expected to show up around the state, and while they may look harmless (even cute), these little guys come with a sting you won’t forget. Here’s what you should know before you or your pets get a little too curious.

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We all know Michigan has its share of creatures to keep an eye on, including a couple of venomous spiders. But caterpillars? That one tends to catch people off guard. The confusion usually starts with the word “poisonous,” which gets tossed around a lot when talking about creepy crawlies.

Quick science moment: poisonous means you get sick if you eat it. Venomous means it can inject toxins into you. These caterpillars fall into the venomous category, usually delivering their sting through tiny, hair-like spines.

Now, before you start imagining worst-case scenarios, take a breath. These caterpillars aren’t dangerous in a life-threatening way for humans. But their sting can cause some seriously uncomfortable reactions like rashes, swelling, and a burning sensation that feels way bigger than something that small should be capable of.

The bigger concern? Your pets. Dogs and cats tend to investigate everything with their noses (and mouths), and these caterpillars can be extremely toxic to them. So if you spot one, it’s best to keep your furry friends far, far away from the fuzzy danger noodles.

3 Venomous Caterpillars In Michigan

American Dagger Caterpillar

Photo by Ben Marler on Unsplash Photo by Ben Marler on Unsplash loading...

The American Dagger Caterpillar is mostly yellow and white with a few black hairs. Back in 2019, Click on Detroit reported on the dangers these little critters pose to humans,

Symptoms include the following: stinging sensation followed by a burning, itching sensation on the skin which can develop into a rash.

These caterpillars can reach about two inches in length and tend to show up all over Michigan from July through October. You’ll spot them crawling along the ground or hanging out in a wide variety of trees, so they’re not exactly picky about where they set up shop.

Hickory Tussock Moth Caterpillar

This caterpillar is most common along the East Coast states from Maine down to the Carolinas. The Hickory Tussock Moth caterpillars peak from July to September each year, according to MSU. These little furry guys are relatively harmless. You might get a rash if you get stung by them. However, some people are allergic to them.

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Read More: Michigan Residents Can Spot Hummingbirds Starting Late April

Read More: Michigan Residents Can Spot Hummingbirds Starting Late April

Spongy Moth Caterpillar

These invasive caterpillars can cause a rash and a stinging sensation if they come into contact with your skin, according to CottageLife.com.

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Ok, if that didn't make your skin crawl. How about these creepy crawlers?

Michigan's Three Poisonous Spiders