One of the most popular medications for anxiety has been recalled, and Michigan residents are urged to check their medicine cabinets to see if their prescription is affected.

What Michigan Residents Need To Know About The Xanax Recall

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a specific lot of the widely prescribed anti-anxiety drug Xanax has been recalled nationwide for not passing quality control tests concerning the time the pills take to dissolve, meaning the Xanax does not deliver the correct dosage over time and is not being properly absorbed. The FDA classified it as a Class II recall, meaning use of the product may cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” Here's what Michigan residents should look for:

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Prescription-only, 3-milligram pills of Xanax XR in bottles of 60 tablets made in Ireland have been voluntarily recalled by West Virginia-based distributor Viatris Specialty LLC. The recalled bottles of Xanax were distributed nationwide between Aug. 27, 2024, and May 29, 2025.

The voluntary recall is limited to one strength of the brand product only, and no other generics are impacted, the company said.

Anyone who has the affected pills should stop taking them immediately and dispose of them.

11 Common Household Items You Can't Throw Away in Michigan This list comes from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and its official landfill guidelines, outlining what Michigan bans from disposal and where those everyday items actually need to go instead.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow