While big cities in Michigan usually get all the attention, slower-paced places can stand out just as much. Whether you're looking for a relaxing getaway or a family-friendly retreat, you'll find it in this small town in Michigan, which has been named one of the best in the Midwest.

Small Town In Michigan Named USA Today's Best In The Midwest

USA Today named the Top 10 best small towns in the Midwest, where you'll find quaint shops and restaurants, fascinating histories, fun experiences, and natural beauty. And one picturesque small town is a popular destination for people from across the nation, with many on their bucket lists.

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Mackinac Island lands at #5 on the list. USA Today says:

"A Midwestern bucket-list destination, car-free Mackinac Island is filled with Victorian charm, historic sites, horse-drawn carriages, and world-famous fudge. Visitors have their choice of take-it-easy activities like Fort Mackinac exploration, biking around the island, or sampling a meal with a gorgeous view at the Grand Hotel’s elegant dining room."

The scenic views start as you board your ferry of choice to travel to the shores of the island. The island has a peaceful, almost timeless atmosphere that makes people want to return again and again.

Start planning your trip to Mackinac Island and see why it's the best small town to visit in any season.