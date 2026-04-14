Michigan families rely on car seats to transport their children safely during car rides. However, parents are warned to check their car seats as one popular brand has been pulled from major retailers in Michigan.

Car Seats Recalled From Major Retail Stores In Michigan

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Graco Children’s Products Inc. has issued a safety recall of child seats and travel systems due to a "structural issue." The recall, listed as NHTSA Recall ID 26C003, says the infant seat carrier may detach from the base in a crash. The following products are included in the recall:

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Graco announced the recall of its Snugride Turn & Slide Infant Car Seat on Monday, April 13. The affected model numbers are as follows:

Infant Car Seats:

2231809 (noir/black)

2231887 (sandstone/tan)

2231806 (mulberry/girl-plum)

2231885 (sandstone/tan)

2231881 (noir/black)

2231884 (noir/black)

Car Seat Base:

2231810 (black)

Travel System:

2243083 (noir/black)

The recalled car seats were sold between January and March at Amazon, Babylist, Target, Walmart, and on GracoBaby.com. Instead of refunds, the company is offering replacement items to those affected by the recall.

“The current seat may continue to be used without the base in accordance with the product instructions while you wait for your selected replacement product,” Graco said of the car seat base being recalled. It also noted that the stroller "is not affected."

For more information, owners can contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.

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