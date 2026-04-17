Michigan already has some great sushi, but now and then, you find a place that takes it to another level. Fresh cuts of fish, perfectly seasoned rice, creative specialty rolls packed with flavor, and delicious sashimi. And there's one spot that has been crowned the hands-down best sushi restaurant in the state.

Michigan Spot Named The Hands Down Best Sushi Restaurant

Chohound ranked the best sushi restaurants in America based on awards, critical press, and social media buzz to ensure each selection represents both quality and reputation. And one spot in Michigan offers a variety of sushi rolls packed with flavor.

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Noble Fish in Clawson is a hidden gem with a well-deserved reputation as one of the best sushi spots in America. Chowhound says:

"Located just outside of Detroit in Clawson, Michigan, Noble Fish began as a Japanese market in the 1980s and later added a sushi bar, building its reputation on fresh, high-quality seafood and generous portions. Its menu features classic nigiri, inventive rolls, like their "Michigan Roll," and specialty items. The bright, modern environment creates a relaxing space for customers to enjoy their quality sushi."

Another menu favorite is the Futomaki roll, which is filled with carrot, cucumber, pickled squash, an egg omelet, and a crab stick.

Taste the hands-down best sushi restaurant, Noble Fish in Clawson.

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