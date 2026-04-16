Michigan is home to some of the nation's most well-known pizza chains, serving your favorite pies loaded with cheese and your choice of tasty toppings. And one spot is a must-try for the hands-down best pizza in the Great Lakes State.

Michigan Restaurant Named Best Pizza In The State

Chowhound found America's best pizza using customer reviews, national and local media coverage, and recognition from organizations like 50 Top Pizza. And you can rely on one Michigan restaurant that has been a neighborhood favorite for the most irresistible slice of pizza.

Get our free mobile app

Michigan & Trumbull lands on the list for the state's most standout pizza. Chowhound says:

"When a pizzeria is slinging about 300 pies a day, you know it has to be pretty good. That's the case at Michigan & Trumbull, a spot that specializes in Detroit-style pies with unique toppings. If you like white pizza, many say you can't go wrong with the Farnsworth Funghi. It features generous amounts of roasted mushrooms, arugula, whipped goat cheese, and mozzarella, plus a drizzle of garlic oil."

One of America's top 'pizza influencers', Dave Portnoy, also gives Michigan & Trumbull one of his highest ratings:

"The Packard Pepperoni packs quite the punch with the signature 'Haute' honey. Phenomenal za with a great crunch. The same crunch carries over to the Farnsworth Fungi."

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison