Cough drops are a staple in many Indiana homes for quick relief; however, a new recall is urging consumers to double-check their supply.

Cough Drops Recalled From Major Stores In Indiana

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a voluntary recall of numerous over-the-counter cough drops and throat lozenges was announced based on "certain observations noted during an August 15, 2025, inspection of the manufacturing facility that may bear on product quality." The recall includes several products sold in Indiana and nationwide.

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Xiamen Kang Zhongyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd, in China, initiated the recall on March 20. It covers 15 products and five brands:

Exchange Select brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Honey Lemon Flavor Cough Drops, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20241030, Expiration date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 614299398870

Exchange Select brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Menthol Flavor, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20241030, Expiration date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 614299398887

Caring Mill brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Cherry, 90-count bag. Lot number: 20241030, Expiration date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 810025928407

Discount Drug Mart Food Market brand, Cough Drops, Menthol Cough Suppressant Anesthetic, Honey Lemon, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20241030, Expiration date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 093351037092

Discount Drug Mart Food Market brand, Cough Drops, Menthol Cough Suppressant Anesthetic, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20241030, Expiration date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 093351037085

MGC Health brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Honey Lemon, 25-count bag, distributed by Medical Group Care, LLC. Lot number: 20240524, Expiration date: 05/24/2026; Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026; Lot number: 20240730, Expiration date: 07/30/2026, UPC: 383173000085

MGC Health brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Honey Lemon, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20240524, Expiration date: 05/24/2026, UPC: 383173000047

MGC Health brand, Menthol-Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Honey Lemon, 80-count bag. Lot number 20240730, Expiration date: 07/30/2026, UPC: 383173000030.

QC Quality Choice brand, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Black Cherry Flavor, 25-count bag. Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 635515993372.

QC Quality Choice brand, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Cherry Flavor, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20240524, Expiration date: 05/24/2026; Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 635515993372.

QC Quality Choice brand, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Honey Lemon Flavor, 25-count bag. Lot number 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026; Lot number 20241030, Expiration date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 635515993372.

QC Quality Choice brand, Pectin Oral Demulcent, Throat Soothing Drops, Creamy Strawberry Flavor, 30-count bag, distributed by CDMA, Inc. Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 635515999398.

QC Quality Choice brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Honey Lemon Flavor, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 63551598673.

QC Quality Choice brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Menthol Flavor, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026; Lot number: 20240524, Expiration date: 05/24/2026, UPC: 635515986718.

QC Quality Choice brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Vanilla Honey Flavor, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 635515999411.

The FDA advises consulting your doctor or a pharmacist before taking the recalled cough drops.

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