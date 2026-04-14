Major Cough Drop Recall Hits Michigan Stores
Many Michigan residents keep cough drops on hand to soothe minor throat pain and irritation. However, residents are urged to check the labels on their cough drops as several brands have been recalled from major retail stores in Michigan.
Major Cough Drop Recall Hits Michigan Stores
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a voluntary recall of numerous over-the-counter cough drops and throat lozenges based on "certain observations noted during an August 15, 2025, inspection of the manufacturing facility that may bear on product quality." The recall includes several products sold in Michigan and nationwide.
Xiamen Kang Zhongyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., located in Xiamen, China, initiated the recall of the following products:
- Exchange Select, Menthol -Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Honey Lemon Flavor Cough Drops, 30-count bag
- UPC: 614299398870 Lot # 20241030, Expiration Date: 10/30/2026
- Exchange Select, Menthol- Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Menthol Flavor, 30-count bag
- UPC: 614299398887, Lot # 20241030, Expiration Date: 10/30/2026
- Caring Mill, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Cherry, 90-count bag
- UPC: 810025928407, Lot # 20241030, Expiration Date: 10/30/2026
- Discount Drug Mart Food Market, Cough Drops, Menthol- Cough Suppressant Anesthetic, Honey Lemon, 30-count bag
- UPC: 093351037092, Lot # 20241030, Expiration Date: 10/30/2026
- Discount Drug Mart Food Market, Cough Drops, Menthol -Cough Suppressant Anesthetic, 30-count bag
- UPC: 093351037085, Lot # 20241030, Expiration Date: 10/30/2026
- MGC Health, Menthol- Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Honey Lemon, 25-count bag
- UPC: 383173000085, Lot# 20240524 - Expiration Date: 05/24/2026; Lot# 20240720 - Expiration Date: 07/20/2026; Lot# 20240730 - Expiration Date: 07/30/2026
- MGC Health, Menthol- Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Honey Lemon, 30-count bag
- UPC: 383173000047, Lot# 20240524, Expiration Date: 05/24/2026
- MGC Health, Menthol- Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Honey Lemon, 80-count bag
- UPC: 38317300003, Lot# 20240730, Expiration Date: 07/30/2026
- QC Quality Choice, Menthol- Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Black Cherry Flavor, 25-count bag
- UPC: 635515993372, Lot# 20240720, Expiration Date: 07/20/2026
- QC Quality Choice, Menthol- Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Cherry Flavor, 30-count bag
- UPC: 635515993372, Lot # 20240524 - Expiration Date: 05/24/2026; Lot # 20240720 - Expiration Date: 07/20/2026
- QC Quality Choice, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Honey Lemon Flavor, 25-count bag
- UPC: 635515993372, Lot # 20240720 - Expiration Date: 07/20/2026, Lot # 20241030 - Expiration Date: 10/30/2026
- QC Quality Choice, Pectin Oral Demulcent, Throat Soothing Drops, Creamy Strawberry Flavor, 30-count bag
- UPC: 635515999398, Lot # 20240720, Expiration Date: 07/20/2026
- QC Quality Choice, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Honey Lemon Flavor, 30-count bag
- UPC: 63551598673, Lot # 20240720 - Exp Date: 07/20/2026
- QC Quality Choice, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Menthol Flavor, 30-count bag
- UPC: 635515986718, Lot # 20240720 - Expiration Date: 07/20/2026; Lot # 20240524 - Expiration Date: 05/24/2026
- QC Quality Choice, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Vanilla Honey Flavor, 30-count bag
- UPC: 635515999411, Lot # 20240720, Expiration Date: 07/20/2026
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