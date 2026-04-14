Many Michigan residents keep cough drops on hand to soothe minor throat pain and irritation. However, residents are urged to check the labels on their cough drops as several brands have been recalled from major retail stores in Michigan.

Major Cough Drop Recall Hits Michigan Stores

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a voluntary recall of numerous over-the-counter cough drops and throat lozenges based on "certain observations noted during an August 15, 2025, inspection of the manufacturing facility that may bear on product quality." The recall includes several products sold in Michigan and nationwide.

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Xiamen Kang Zhongyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., located in Xiamen, China, initiated the recall of the following products:

Exchange Select, Menthol -Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Honey Lemon Flavor Cough Drops, 30-count bag UPC: 614299398870 Lot # 20241030, Expiration Date: 10/30/2026

Exchange Select, Menthol- Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Menthol Flavor, 30-count bag UPC: 614299398887, Lot # 20241030, Expiration Date: 10/30/2026

Caring Mill, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Cherry, 90-count bag UPC: 810025928407, Lot # 20241030, Expiration Date: 10/30/2026

Discount Drug Mart Food Market, Cough Drops, Menthol- Cough Suppressant Anesthetic, Honey Lemon, 30-count bag UPC: 093351037092, Lot # 20241030, Expiration Date: 10/30/2026

Discount Drug Mart Food Market, Cough Drops, Menthol -Cough Suppressant Anesthetic, 30-count bag UPC: 093351037085, Lot # 20241030, Expiration Date: 10/30/2026

MGC Health, Menthol- Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Honey Lemon, 25-count bag UPC: 383173000085, Lot# 20240524 - Expiration Date: 05/24/2026; Lot# 20240720 - Expiration Date: 07/20/2026; Lot# 20240730 - Expiration Date: 07/30/2026

MGC Health, Menthol- Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Honey Lemon, 30-count bag UPC: 383173000047, Lot# 20240524, Expiration Date: 05/24/2026

MGC Health, Menthol- Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Honey Lemon, 80-count bag UPC: 38317300003, Lot# 20240730, Expiration Date: 07/30/2026

QC Quality Choice, Menthol- Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Black Cherry Flavor, 25-count bag UPC: 635515993372, Lot# 20240720, Expiration Date: 07/20/2026

QC Quality Choice, Menthol- Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Cherry Flavor, 30-count bag UPC: 635515993372, Lot # 20240524 - Expiration Date: 05/24/2026; Lot # 20240720 - Expiration Date: 07/20/2026

QC Quality Choice, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Honey Lemon Flavor, 25-count bag UPC: 635515993372, Lot # 20240720 - Expiration Date: 07/20/2026, Lot # 20241030 - Expiration Date: 10/30/2026

QC Quality Choice, Pectin Oral Demulcent, Throat Soothing Drops, Creamy Strawberry Flavor, 30-count bag UPC: 635515999398, Lot # 20240720, Expiration Date: 07/20/2026

QC Quality Choice, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Honey Lemon Flavor, 30-count bag UPC: 63551598673, Lot # 20240720 - Exp Date: 07/20/2026

QC Quality Choice, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Menthol Flavor, 30-count bag UPC: 635515986718, Lot # 20240720 - Expiration Date: 07/20/2026; Lot # 20240524 - Expiration Date: 05/24/2026

QC Quality Choice, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Vanilla Honey Flavor, 30-count bag UPC: 635515999411, Lot # 20240720, Expiration Date: 07/20/2026



11 Common Household Items You Can't Throw Away in Michigan This list comes from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and its official landfill guidelines, outlining what Michigan bans from disposal and where those everyday items actually need to go instead.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow