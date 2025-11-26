Spot Frostbite Early with These Winter Tips for Michiganders

Michigan winters can be downright deadly. Learn the warning signs of frostbite every Michigander needs to spot before it’s too late!

As we head into the cold winter months, here's how you can stay informed and keep your family safe this season.

The 2025-26 winter season hasn't even technically begun yet and already we're hearing words like "polar vortex" and "lake effect snow". While the winter solstice doesn't take place until Sunday, December 21-- that's merely a date on the calendar! Mother nature waits for no one.

Snow is one thing, but icy and bitter arctic temperatures are a whole different ball game. Michigan winters sure love to keep us on our toes! You have to admit; the snow does look pretty sometimes though.

Would you believe we've actually seen less snow in Michigan overall the last few winters? Unfortunately, all that snow is expected to catch up with us this season as forecasters are predicting above average snow totals for Michigan and most of the northern Midwest.

Experts say those who develop hypothermia are also at risk of experiencing other cold-related injuries such as frostbite and gangrene, and in some extreme cases it can be fatal. Sometimes it can be hard to know whether you're suffering from frostbite or not because your extremities are just so numb.

The precursor to frostbite, frostnip, is not quite as serious and can be treated by re-warming, but let's just avoid all that! Make sure you know the following signs of frostbite:

Top Warning Signs of Frostbite During Michigan Winter The precursor to frostbite, frostnip , is not quite as serious and can be treated by re-warming, but with frostbite, permanent damage can occur and in severe cases may require amputation.