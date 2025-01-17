8 Signs of Hypothermia Every Michigander Should Know

As artic cold temperatures make their way to Michigan, knowing the warning signs of hypothermia could help save a life.

Since January 1, 2025 there have only been a handful of days that we've seen temperatures above freezing.

As Michiganders brace for sub-zero temperatures it is important we check on our loved ones, the elderly, and anyone who might need some help staying warm this winter. While communities across the state plan to open their warming centers there are still plenty of unhoused locals who are left to brave the elements themselves.

Experts at the Mayo Clinic encourage folks to remember the acronym COLD when dealing with extreme temperatures: cover, overexertion, layers, dry.

Warning Signs of Hypothermia Every Michigander Should Know

Michigan is no stranger to arctic freezing cold temperatures. Knowing the warning sign of hypothermia could save a life-- perhaps yours!

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Winter Weather Safety Tips for Michiganders

Whether you're staying indoors, shoveling your driveway, or hitting the slopes, here are tips for remaining safe and injury-free this winter season:

9 Essential Winter Prep Tips for Michigan Homeowners

Brace yourself, winter is coming! Michigan homeowners should make sure they're doing these 9 things now before winter weather strikes. Here's how to prep your home for the cold harsh weather of Michigan winter:

