Michigan Alert: Brace Yourself For Below Zero Temps

Michigan residents brace for record-breaking cold as temperatures plummet below zero.

As of writing this article, the last time Michigan got above freezing was January 1st, 2025. And on that day we only got up to 34 degrees. It looked like we would spend the entire month of January at or below the freezing mark.

Now the plot has thickened. The forecast shows a high of 32 degrees today (Jan. 16th) and a high of 37 tomorrow (Jan 17th.) Yay! We'll be above freezing for 2 non-consecutive days in January. What we really need to worry about is the frigid temps on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Temperatures will dip below zero and the wind chills will be even colder according to the National Weather Service and the Weather Channel.

Extended Forecast from The Weather Channel for Kalamazoo, Michigan (Friday, January 17 - Thursday, January 30th)

Friday, January 17th: High 37 - Low 30

Saturday, January 18th: High 33 - Low 14

Sunday, January 19th: High 16 - Low 3 (Snow Showers)

Monday, January 20th: High 5 - Low -2 (Snow Showers)

Tuesday, January 21st: High 4 - Low -2 (Snow Showers)

Wednesday, January 22nd: High 16 - Low 13

Thursday, January 23rd: High 23 - Low 19 (Snow Showers)

Friday, January 24th: High 24 - Low 21

Saturday, January 25th: High 26 - Low 21

Sunday, January 26th: High 26 - Low 15

Monday, January 27th: High 22 - Low 12

Tuesday, January 28th: High 21 - Low 14

Wednesday, January 29th: High 27 - Low 21

Thursday, January 30th: High 27 - Low 22

Please keep in mind that your furnace will be working hard. Wearing extra layers so you don't overwork your home's heating system can go a long way to preventing completely losing your heat when you need it the most.

Stay warm out there.

