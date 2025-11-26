Nasal Spray Recalled From Michigan Walgreen’s For Bacteria Contamination

2025 has been a rough year for Walgreen's as they have had to close several stores across the country for low profits and high theft rates. In addition to that, Walgreen's has been the subject of a few recalls for several different items that could pose a danger to their customers. For the most part, these things are out of their control, but they would still be held liable for the outcome.

Walgreen's is one of the first stores that many people in Michigan will go to when they are feeling sick. Whether it be a prescribed medication they pick up from the pharmacy or something they buy from over the counter, it's a trusted source.

Every once in a while, they trust is called into question when a recall is placed on an item they have in their store. They have once again announced that one of their products is going to be on recall because it could cause harm to those who use it.

Have You Bought Anything From Walgreen's Recently?

Wcpo.com reports:

A recall has been issued for more than 40,000 bottles of nasal spray sold at Walgreens stores nationwide. The recall involves 1.5-ounce bottles of Walgreens Saline Nasal Spray with Xylitol. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the bottles may be contaminated with a microorganism identified as Pseudomonas lactis. The FDA classified the recall as a Class II, meaning use of the product may cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” The affected products include lot numbers 71409 and 71861, with expiration dates 02/28/2027 and 08/31/2027.

Read More: Thousands of Bottles Of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled in Michigan

As the cold and flu season continues on, keep this in mind as you think about using a nasal spray to combat your congestion. Customers are urged to stop using the nasal spray immediately and anyone with questions should contact Walgreen's.