Get ready for a winter shake-up in Michigan! This year’s snow totals are looking higher than usual.

Michigan has experienced below-average snowfall over the last couple of years. In fact, our lowest snowfall on record was the winter of 2020-2021. Looks like that will not be the case this year. The National Weather Service is predicting a snow-covered Michigan this winter. Let's break down when we can expect above-average snow and why it's happening this year.

Fox 2 Detroit points to the source of the predicted above-average snowfall in Michigan.

Michigan winters have been relatively dry the past few years, but we expect to see some snow this year – driven by a developing La Niña climate pattern, suggesting a mixed season with a milder start.

Get our free mobile app

This is going to be a strange back-and-forth this winter due to the mix of above-average precipitation and unstable temperatures. You'll notice the map from the National Weather Service predicts above-average precipitation, especially in the lower half of the state from December through February.

NOAA NOAA loading...

Here's where it gets tricky. Our temps will bounce from average to above average through mid-February. But then, below average from the end of February through March. So, what does that mean?

NOAA NOAA loading...

Read More: How To Avoid Hitting A Deer & What To Do After Hitting A Deer in Michigan

Read More: How To Avoid Hitting A Deer & What To Do After Hitting A Deer in Michigan

That means areas of Michigan that experience lake effect snow will see more snow than usual this winter. Inland areas of Michigan will get a large amount of rain and snow, depending on the fluctuating temperatures through mid-February. Michigan will likely experience larger amounts of snowfall than usual from the end of February through March.

Here's a look at snowfall totals for Michigan last Winter (2024-2025).

Michigan Seasonal Snowfall Through February 2025 The winter of 2024-25 has been a record-breaker for snowfall in some parts of Michigan. Here's a look at how much snow has fallen so far this season in several Michigan cities, compared to their all-time records at this point in the year. Gallery Credit: JR

Looking for something fun to do with the family during a boring snow day?