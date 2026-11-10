Nothing says "Pure Michigan" quite like a lap around the ice rink. I'll admit, I'm not exactly someone who looks forward to below freezing temperatures, but there's something about lacing up a pair of skates and gliding across the ice that makes me forget all about the cold. It's even better when you can take that skating adventure outdoors!

There's just something magical about breathing in the crisp winter air, feeling the cold on your cheeks, and watching snowflakes gently fall around you. Add family and friends to the mix, and suddenly a chilly winter day doesn't sound so bad after all, does it?

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Looking for Winter Fun? Try These Outdoor Ice Rinks in West Michigan

For many years, my family would make the trip from Allegan up to Grand Rapids to enjoy an outing at Rosa Parks Circle to go ice skating. As the years have gone on, I've started to compile a little list in my head of other outdoor ice rinks in the Southwest Michigan area, because one just isn't enough!

For a minute there, public outdoor ice rinks were hard to come by. It was Grand Rapids, Portage (on a good day), and that was about it. Fun fact: I celebrated my thirteenth birthday with an ice skating party at Millennium Park in Portage!

Unfortunately, the Portage ice rink struggled with mechanical issues for several years, causing it to miss multiple winter seasons. Thankfully, things appear to be back up and running, although, as with any outdoor rink in Michigan, Mother Nature still has the final say!

Enjoy Winter Fun at These 5 Outdoor Ice Rinks in West Michigan Michigan is a " Water-Winter Wonderland ". What better way to enjoy a beautiful snowy day than with friends, fire pits, and cocoa at your favorite ice skating rink? Discover these three outdoor skating rinks located in West Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon