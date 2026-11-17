Bird lovers across Kalamazoo County have reason to celebrate! A new official designation from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service means conservationists and leaders are committed to working to make our neck of the woods a better place for birds and the habitats they depend on.

Kalamazoo County Officially Name 'Urban Bird Treaty City'

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A recent Facebook post shared by the Audubon Society of Kalamazoo details the new and exciting partnership agreement to protect birds of Kalamazoo County. So, what is an Urban Bird Treaty City?

The program, run by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, supports its city partners in conserving birds and their local habitats, while also creating educational and hands-on opportunities for both urban and suburban communities to get involved in bird-related recreational and conservational efforts.

Which is fantastic news for budding birders like myself! Over the past two years I've found myself falling deeper into my new hobby. I can't help but notice the birds around me and I'm eager to learn more.

Why Was Kalamazoo County Chosen for This Partnership?

If Southwest Michigan seems like an unlikely birding destination, think again! Adds the Audubon Society of Kalamazoo,

Our county is a mosaic of habitats, wildlife, and waterways, with a core of developed urban communities surrounded by rural and preserved lands. We sit right at the intersection of commerce and avian flyways!

The Urban Bird Treaty program was originally created in 1999 with New Orleans as the first city partner. Today the program has grown to include 31 cities from as far as Alaska to Alabama in the south. We're thrilled Kalamazoo County is now included among them!

Here Are The 10 'Unofficial Birds' of Kalamazoo Whether it's in the air or on the ground, what is something that is so common to find throughout Kalamazoo that it might as well be considered our unofficial bird? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon