Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has pasties, waterfalls, and enough mosquitoes to carry off a small child. But a former rocket launch site? Somehow, that one doesn’t make nearly enough vacation brochures.

Hidden near the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula is a remote spot where NASA and the University of Michigan once helped send research rockets into the sky. Yes, Michigan’s connection to space goes beyond the crater currently destroying your suspension on I-94.

Long before billionaire space races became a thing, the Keweenaw Rocket Range was used to launch rockets collecting weather and upper-atmosphere data. The site operated from 1964 through 1971, according to Visit Keweenaw.

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Today, a memorial marks the spot where rockets once lifted off along Lake Superior. It’s a pretty unexpected piece of Michigan history hiding in a place already packed with reasons to pull over and take pictures.

Want to find it? The site is east of Copper Harbor, accessible by the Rocket Range Spur Trail off High Rock Bay Road. Getting there is part of the adventure, so check local road conditions before heading out and give yourself plenty of time. This is more “remote U.P. exploring” than “quick stop between the gift shop and lunch.”

Google Maps Keweenaw Rocket Range

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You can see how secluded this site is in the Google Maps picture below.

Google Maps Keweenaw Rocket Range

Among the bigger rockets launched here was the Nike-Apache, which stood nearly 30 feet tall and weighed about 1,700 pounds. So, slightly bigger than the fireworks your neighbor insists are “totally legal.”

These two-stage research rockets were built to carry scientific instruments high above Earth. According to the Exploring Off the Beaten Path blog, the Nike-Apache could reach altitudes of about 125 miles. Two launched from the Keweenaw site, marking the range’s final launches. That’s quite a bit more ambition than my usual U.P. vacation itinerary of “find a waterfall, eat something.”

There isn’t much left of the launch pad today, but visitors can still explore this unusual piece of Michigan history. A memorial marker, pictured in the Instagram photo below, commemorates the site’s contribution to rocket research. Its inscription reads:

The state of Michigan established a rocket range on this site which was used from 1964-1971. Michigan's first rocket to enter space was launched from this site on Jan 29, 1971. In tribute to the historic work done in the field of rocketry, this memorial stone was placed in the summer of 2000 by GT, FFRC, and NASA.

Tap here for more mind blowing Michigan facts.

Tap here for more mind blowing Michigan facts.

Abandoned Mine Building, U.P.