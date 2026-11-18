I guess the hummingbirds didn't get the memo that summer is over! By now, most of Michigan's ruby-throated hummingbirds have packed their tiny bags and headed back down south for the winter. But apparently, one little visitor had other plans.

A Rare Western Hummingbird Has Michigan Birdwatchers Buzzing

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I'm fairly new to the birding hobby. It all started with simply noticing the birds around me. I found myself getting curious. What kind of bird is that? What does its call sound like? Before I knew it, one question led to another, and down the rabbit hole I went. Now, I'm finding myself paying attention to birds everywhere I go, and honestly, I'm having a lot of fun with it!

So, when I heard a black-chinned hummingbird had made a rare appearance, it made total sense why birders were flocking to southeast Michigan to see it firsthand.

Wild Birds Unlimited in Macomb first posted about their surprise visitor on November 11. Fast forward to November 18, and our tiny, feathered friend is still hanging around backyard bird feeders in Michigan.

He’s still here! We’ve been sharing that we have a black-chinned hummingbird at our home and we just saw him so he survived the cold night. The only other MBRC confirmed sighting of a black-chinned in MI was in 2023 in Copper Harbor -- Wild Birds Unlimited (Macomb MI) via Facebook 11/12/26

While the Wild Birds Unlimited location clarified their sighting wasn't yet confirmed by the Michigan Bird Records Committee (MBRC) as of 11/12, they were expecting it to be officially recorded within the coming days. The store even says, "We had 35-40 birders visit yesterday and expect more". This little creature is drawing quite the crowd!

Why Michigan Birdwatchers Are So Excited About This Sighting

The fact that everyone is getting so excited over this tiny bird is a testament to just how truly rare it is to see them in Michigan. The species was only recently added to the state's official bird checklist after the 2023 Copper Harbor sighting.

Now, there's another unexpected visitor in Richmond, and interestingly enough, the shop shared news of another black-chinned hummingbird recently spotted in Illinois. As Wild Birds speculates, the two hummingbirds may have gotten lost and wound up further East than they expected after getting caught up in a storm system.

Either way, we're happy to host them while we still can! Follow along with Wild Birds Unlimited in Macomb, here.

20+ Birds Around Michigan You'll See During The Winter While much of Michigan's bird populations head south for the winter, plenty stay here throughout the cold. Crazily enough, some even head North instead. Bird information courtesy of perkypet.com Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill