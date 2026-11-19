This gentle explorer is looking for someone who’ll let him take his time on walks and with new friends.

Meet Spike! At just 10 months old, Spike is a sweet, playful boy who is growing more confident with each new experience.

Photo Courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan Photo Courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about Spike.

He can be a little reserved when first meeting someone, but a few tasty treats help bring him out of his shell! Once he's comfortable, his fun-loving personality really starts to shine. Spike enjoys getting outside for walks, taking his time to sniff and explore, and stretching his legs in the play yard. He's also a big fan of toys, especially stuffed toys and a good game of tug or fetch!

Spike is a sweet, gentle young dog who’s happiest when he’s with his people. He’s up for a walk, a little playtime, or just hanging out while you catch up on your shows. As far as Spike’s concerned, that counts as quality time, too.

He’s got plenty of adventures ahead of him and would love a home where he can build his confidence at his own pace, get plenty of playtime, and keep being his sweet, goofy self.

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Adopt Spike from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Age : 10 months

: 10 months Gender : Male

: Male Size : Medium

: Medium Colors: Brown

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SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

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