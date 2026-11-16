Hey, Star Wars fans! A Life-Size X-Wing and TIE Fighter Are Coming to Michigan

That galaxy far, far away isn't feeling so far away anymore! If you or someone you know is a huge Star Wars fan, you'll want to hear about this can't-miss exhibit making its way to our own backyard. And trust us, the life-size spacecraft are just the beginning!

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This news is truly worth "geeking out" over. Unofficial Galaxies, one of the largest private Star Wars collections on Earth, is set to debut at Portage, Michigan's Air Zoo this coming spring.

According to the Air Zoo's website, the traveling exhibition will be in town from March through July 2027, featuring more than 140 exhibits spread across 22 immersive scenes.

It's a chance to experience the Star Wars universe in a whole new way! And if a trip to Disney isn't quite in the spring break budget this year, a visit to the Air Zoo could be a pretty exciting alternative for the whole family.

From legendary characters and iconic spacecraft to rare collectibles and detailed costumes, discover the imagination, artistry, and innovation that have captivated generations of fans. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering Star Wars for the first time, prepare for an unforgettable adventure filled with discovery, creativity, and hands-on fun. -- Air Zoo

A view of one of the Star Wars gear during the CCXP Mexico 2024 at Expo Citibanamex on May 04, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for Disney) A view of one of the Star Wars gear during the CCXP Mexico 2024 at Expo Citibanamex on May 04, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for Disney)

And the most exciting part of this news? Not only is the "Unofficial Galaxies" exhibit included with regular admission, but it will be in town for the May 4th holiday! Celebrate what's known globally as "Star Wars Day" at the Air Zoo with special activities and surprises. Check here for more.

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