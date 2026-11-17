Michigan, we finally did it! After years of complaining about these offensively odorous ornamental trees, The Mitten is officially joining the growing list of states cracking down on the Callery pear.

Starting January 1, 2028, Michigan will make it unlawful to sell, import, introduce, possess with intent to distribute, or intentionally propagate this infamous invasive tree species.

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Here Are 3 Other Plants Joining Michigan's Restricted Species List

In 2026, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced the addition of four new plant species to the restricted species list:

Callery pear (Pyrus calleryana)

(Pyrus calleryana) Common buckthorn (Rhamnus cathartica)

(Rhamnus cathartica) Glossy buckthorn (Rhamnus frangula or Frangula alnus)

(Rhamnus frangula or Frangula alnus) Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii)

While I'm still learning about the problems posed by the other plants, I'm certainly familiar with the plague known as the Callery pear. If you don't recognize this tree by sight, you'll certainly know it by its smell!

While it's pleasing to the eyes, the smell of a blossoming Callery pear and it's offshoot the Bradford pear tree, has been compared to rotting fish or stinky feet.

For years, I've been watching jealously as states like South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and even Ohio have banned the sale of these stinky trees. I dreamed of the day when Michigan would one day come it its senses, and now that time is finally here! Seriously, this tree stinks.

What Makes the Callery Pear Such a Nuisance?

For starters, their dense canopy can block sunlight from reaching nearby plants, making it difficult for native vegetation to survive. Also, they bloom earlier than many of Michigan's native trees, giving them an early advantage when competing for sunlight, water, and other resources. Plus, they reek.

Already Have These Restricted Plants Growing in Your Yard?

While any homeowners who currently have a Callery pear, or any of the other newly restricted species in their backyard, you won't have to go ripping things out of the ground. According to the Ottawa Conservation District,

Plants already established on your property are not considered in violation. Just don't add any more or move the existing ones!

These 12 Plants Are Now Illegal in Michigan Before you decide to grow a few plants this spring, make sure they are not one of these twelve plants that are prohibited by the state of Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lisha B