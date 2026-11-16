As if school drop-off and pickup aren't already chaotic enough, here's one more obstacle affecting your daily commute this week: a total road closure along busy M-40 in Hamilton, Michigan.

The closure is expected to affect Hamilton Community Schools transportation throughout the week, including bus routes serving Hamilton Elementary, Hamilton Middle School, and Hamilton High School. Bentheim Elementary and Blue Star Elementary may also be affected.

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M-40 Closure in Hamilton Will Impact Local Schools and Traffic

Drivers who regularly take M-40 through Hamilton to travel to Holland will also need to plan for a different route, with the closure expected to remain in place today (Monday) through Saturday, November 21.

Hamilton Elementary School - Google Maps Hamilton Elementary School Michigan

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, while the bridge over the Rabbit River in Hamilton is closed drivers should follow the posted detour using 140th Ave. to 38th St. to 134th Ave.

This also poses a unique challenge for school transportation, and Hamilton Community Schools tells parents and guardians to practice patience and expect delays during this culvert replacement project.

Several bus routes will take longer detours, and some afternoon drop-offs may be delayed by 30 minutes to as much as one hour...Bus drivers will leave earlier to accommodate the longer detours. After reviewing Monday’s routes, the district may need to adjust morning pickup times for some students for the rest of the week.

It will be an adjustment, to say the least, but thankfully the closure isn't expected to last any longer than the week. However, we know better than to never say never! Here's hoping the project goes smoothly and there are no surprises!

Find more details on school transportation from Hamilton Community Schools here.