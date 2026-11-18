Ever wonder how your local hospital stacks up on safety? A new report card is out, and the news is pretty good around here.

The Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card for each of the 77 hospitals in Michigan, based on patient safety. There were 20 hospitals in Michigan that received an A grade for patient safety in this report.

For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.

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Leapfrog graded hospitals in Michigan for patient safety in the following categories: Infections, Safety Problems, Problems with Surgery, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff.

Michigan Hospitals With Highest Patient Safety Grades for Fall 2026

Chelsea Hospital

775 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118-1399

Grade: A

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Surgical site infection after colon surgery

Dangerous object left in patient's body

Air or gas bubble in the blood

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Blodgett Hospital

1840 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Grade: A

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Infection in the urinary tract

Effective leadership to prevent errors

Nursing and Bedside Care for Patients

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Butterworth Hospital

100 Michigan Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Grade: A

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Sepsis infection after surgery

Death from serious treatable complications

Serious breathing problem

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Corewell Health Greenville Hospital

615 S. Bower Street, Greenville, MI 48838-2628

Grade: A

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

C. diff infection

Air or gas bubble in the blood

Staff work together to prevent errors

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Read More: Local Hospitals Get Their Safety Report Cards For 2026

Read More: Local Hospitals Get Their Safety Report Cards For 2026

Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals - Niles Hospital

31 N. St. Joseph Ave., Niles, MI 49120

Grade A

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

C. diff infection

Serious breathing problem

Staff work together to prevent errors

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals - St. Joseph Hospital

1234 Napier Ave., St. Joseph, MI 49085-2112

Grade A

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Serious breathing problem

Air or gas bubble in the blood

Safe medication administration

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Corewell Health Trenton Hospital 5450 Fort Street, Trenton, MI 48183-4625 Grade A This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: MRSA Infection

Air or gas bubble in the blood

Safe medication administration Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here. Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital 8333 Felch Street, Zeeland, MI 49464-1619 Grade A This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: C. diff infection

Air or gas bubble in the blood

Safe medication administration Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Henry Ford Health Jackson Hospital 205 N. East Avenue, Jackson, MI 49201-1789 Grade A This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: MRSA Infection

Surgical wound splits open

Accidental cuts and tears Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Henry Ford Health West Bloomfield Hospital 6777 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Grade A This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: C. diff infection

Harmful Events

Patient falls and injuries Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here. Henry Ford Health 2799 W. Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48202-2689 Grade A This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: C. diff infection

Collapsed lung

Air or gas bubble in the blood Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here. Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital 47601 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48374 Grade A This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: MRSA Infection

Surgical wound splits open

Death from treatable complications Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here. Henry Ford Providence Southfield Hospital 16001 W. Nine Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48075-4854 Grade A This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: MRSA Infection

Surgical wound splits open

Blood leakage Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Lake Huron Medical Center

2601 Electric Avenue, Port Huron, MI 48060

Grade A

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: C. diff infection

Dangerous object left in patient's body

Dangerous bed sores Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

McLaren Oakland 50 N. Perry Street, Pontiac, MI 48342-2253 Grade A This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: C. diff infection

Dangerous object left in patient's body

Dangerous bed sores Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital 400 Hobart Street, Cadillac, MI 49601-9596 Grade A This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: C. diff infection

Dangerous object left in patient's body

Patient falls and injuries Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here. Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital 1100 E. Michigan Avenue, Grayling, MI 49738-1398 Grade A This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: C. diff infection

Dangerous object left in patient's body

Harmful events Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here. Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital 825 N. Center Avenue, Gaylord, MI 49735-1560 Grade A This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: C. diff infection

Dangerous object left in patient's body

Harmful events Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here. MyMichigan Medical Center Alma 300 E. Warwick Drive, Alma, MI 48801-1096 Grade A This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: C. diff infection

Dangerous object left in patient's body

Air or gas bubble in the blood Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here. Trinity Health Livingston Hospital 7575 Grand River Ave, Brighton, MI 48114 Grade A This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: C. diff infection

Dangerous object left in patient's body

Air or gas bubble in the blood Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Newsweek’s Best Hospitals in Michigan for 2025 Newsweek ranked Michigan’s top hospitals for 2025 by looking at trusted data and real patient feedback. They used government quality scores, a national hospital survey, ratings from medical experts, and patient reviews of their care. Here's a look at Newsweek’s Best Hospitals in Michigan for 2025 Gallery Credit: Scott Clow