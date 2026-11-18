Ever wonder how your local hospital stacks up on safety? A new report card is out, and the news is pretty good around here.
The Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card for each of the 77 hospitals in Michigan, based on patient safety. There were 20 hospitals in Michigan that received an A grade for patient safety in this report.
For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.
Leapfrog graded hospitals in Michigan for patient safety in the following categories: Infections, Safety Problems, Problems with Surgery, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff.
Michigan Hospitals With Highest Patient Safety Grades for Fall 2026
Chelsea Hospital
775 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118-1399
Grade: A
- Surgical site infection after colon surgery
- Dangerous object left in patient's body
- Air or gas bubble in the blood
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Blodgett Hospital
1840 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Grade: A
- Infection in the urinary tract
- Effective leadership to prevent errors
- Nursing and Bedside Care for Patients
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Butterworth Hospital
100 Michigan Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Grade: A
- Sepsis infection after surgery
- Death from serious treatable complications
- Serious breathing problem
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Corewell Health Greenville Hospital
615 S. Bower Street, Greenville, MI 48838-2628
Grade: A
- C. diff infection
- Air or gas bubble in the blood
- Staff work together to prevent errors
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Read More: Local Hospitals Get Their Safety Report Cards For 2026
Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals - Niles Hospital
31 N. St. Joseph Ave., Niles, MI 49120
Grade A
- C. diff infection
- Serious breathing problem
- Staff work together to prevent errors
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals - St. Joseph Hospital
1234 Napier Ave., St. Joseph, MI 49085-2112
Grade A
- Serious breathing problem
- Air or gas bubble in the blood
- Safe medication administration
Corewell Health Trenton Hospital
5450 Fort Street, Trenton, MI 48183-4625
Grade A
- MRSA Infection
- Air or gas bubble in the blood
- Safe medication administration
Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital
8333 Felch Street, Zeeland, MI 49464-1619
Grade A
- C. diff infection
- Air or gas bubble in the blood
- Safe medication administration
Henry Ford Health Jackson Hospital
205 N. East Avenue, Jackson, MI 49201-1789
Grade A
- MRSA Infection
- Surgical wound splits open
- Accidental cuts and tears
Henry Ford Health West Bloomfield Hospital
6777 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322
Grade A
- C. diff infection
- Harmful Events
- Patient falls and injuries
Henry Ford Health
2799 W. Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48202-2689
Grade A
- C. diff infection
- Collapsed lung
- Air or gas bubble in the blood
Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital
47601 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48374
Grade A
- MRSA Infection
- Surgical wound splits open
- Death from treatable complications
Henry Ford Providence Southfield Hospital
16001 W. Nine Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48075-4854
Grade A
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- MRSA Infection
- Surgical wound splits open
- Blood leakage
- C. diff infection
- Dangerous object left in patient's body
- Dangerous bed sores
- C. diff infection
- Dangerous object left in patient's body
- Dangerous bed sores
- C. diff infection
- Dangerous object left in patient's body
- Patient falls and injuries
- C. diff infection
- Dangerous object left in patient's body
- Harmful events
- C. diff infection
- Dangerous object left in patient's body
- Harmful events
- C. diff infection
- Dangerous object left in patient's body
- Air or gas bubble in the blood
- C. diff infection
- Dangerous object left in patient's body
- Air or gas bubble in the blood
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