Got a favorite marching band in Southwest Michigan? Voting is open, and yes, there are rules, plus a look back at last year's top five.

Between rehearsals, performances, competitions, and hauling enough equipment to launch a small concert tour, band members put in serious work. So do the families and staff who keep everything moving. You don’t survive marching band season on school spirit alone. There’s usually a very tired parent with a minivan involved.

Now’s your chance to give that dedication a little well-deserved recognition. Vote for your favorite Southwest Michigan high school marching band in this year’s poll.

Let’s keep the competition local and fair. A third-party voting system will periodically check for fraudulent votes and votes cast from outside Michigan. Those votes will be removed. Before you vote, please take a moment to read the brief poll rules below. We love enthusiastic band families. Ballot shenanigans? Less so.

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Southwest Michigan High School Marching Band Poll Rules

Voting Period: Monday, November 16th, 2026, through Wednesday, November 25th at 5 AM.

Monday, November 16th, 2026, through Wednesday, November 25th at 5 AM. Results: Announced and published Wednesday, November 25th at 8:30 am.

Announced and published Wednesday, November 25th at 8:30 am. Area: The polling area includes high schools from the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien, and Barry.

The polling area includes high schools from the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien, and Barry. Voting Frequency: One Vote Per Person/Per Day.

One Vote Per Person/Per Day. Fraudulent Voting: Votes from IP changers, purchased votes, or any other form of fraudulent voting will be detected and removed. Abuse of this rule can lead to disqualification.

Scroll to find your favorite marching band. Select your favorite marching band. Then scroll down to tap the submit button.

While we patiently wait for the results in this year's poll, let's take a look at your favorite marching bands last year.

Your 5 Favorite High School Marching Bands in Southwest Michigan 2025

#5. The Parchment Panthers received 8.23% of the vote.

#4. The Portage Central Marching Mustangs received 8.50% of the vote.

#3. The South Haven Purple Pride received 9.61% of the vote.

#2. The Otsego Bulldogs received 10.10% of the vote.

#1. The Plainwell Trojans received 11.06% of the vote.

Click here to see the full poll results for 2025.

Michigan's Most Expensive Private High Schools in 2025 Thanks to Private School Review , we can reveal the 11 most expensive private high schools in Michigan. Let's begin the countdown at #11: Gallery Credit: Scott Clow