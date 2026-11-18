In a historic first, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff is bringing its nationally televised pregame show to an NCAA Division II school for the very first time, right here in the Great Lakes State!

Fans can expect to see familiar faces like Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, and Rob Stone, as the hosts make their way to Big Rapids this Saturday for the first round of NCAA Division II Playoffs, as the Ferris State Bulldogs take on the Truman State Bulldogs at Top Taggart Field. It's a battle of the bulldogs!

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For many college football fans, attending a nationally televised campus pregame party is a bucket list item. And, it's not every day a national college football broadcast comes to our neck of the woods!

FOX Big Noon Kickoff: Setup is outside Top Taggart Field in Lot E5 in the main stadium lot. Tailgate lots open at 7:00 a.m. on game day, so plan to get there early for a good spot. You do not need a ticket to attend the event. The pregame broadcast starts at 8:30 a.m. and the show goes live at 10:00 a.m.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY FREE FOOD, TRUCKER HATS, MERCH, GAME TICKETS AND $500 FOR THE BEST SIGN! -- Big Noon Kickoff Experience

Parking: Thanks to Granger Construction, parking is free in all tailgate lots. Lots open at 7:00 a.m.

Stadium Entry: The gates to the stadium will open 90 minutes prior to the game's noon kickoff at 10:30 a.m.

FOX Big Noon Kickoff - Getty Images FOX Big Noon Kickoff

Game Tickets: Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets ahead of time, either online or in-person at the sports complex box office, which is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Tickets can be purchased day-of at the Wheeler Pavilion office, which will open Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Ticket Prices: $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (age 65+) along with $10 for youth ages 3-17 plus online fees, if applicable. Children under three are free.

Students: Ferris State students can pick up a free ticket to the game with a valid student ID (while availability lasts) at the FSU Athletics Ticket Office inside the Ewigleben Sports Complex.

Where to Watch: FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will air live from Ferris State on FOX from 10 a.m. to noon, and you can also stream the pregame show on FOX One. The actual game itself will not be on TV, so fans will need to have the ESPN+ subscription to watch the game live.

If you prefer to listen to the game, live radio coverage on Sunny 97.3 FM and the Bulldog Sports Network, with a free online audio stream available through FerrisStateBulldogs.com.

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Game From 1999 The Lions were then led by Bobby Ross and saw scoring touchdowns by Germane Crowell in the first quarter, then Greg Hill and Johnny Morton in the second quarter, which would prove to be enough by the end of the 4th. The game was a sell-out of 77,905, which is not unusual for these games. Gallery Credit: Leanne Shaw Truckey