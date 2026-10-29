Michigan winter has a way of reminding us who’s in charge. Sometimes it’s a lake-effect snowstorm. Other times, it’s a can of pop exploding in your car overnight.

Leaving certain things in your vehicle during freezing weather can lead to a sticky mess, an expensive replacement, or something much more serious. Before you head inside and declare yourself officially done with the outdoors, check your car for these winter troublemakers.

9 Things You Should Never Leave In Your Car During a Michigan Winter

Pop/Soda

Here in Michigan, it’s pop. Leave it in your car long enough during freezing weather, and “pop” might also describe what happens to the can.

As the liquid freezes, it expands and can burst its container. Suddenly, your cupholders, seats, and ceiling are wearing your favorite beverage.

Bring those drinks inside unless “sticky steering wheel” is part of your winter aesthetic.

Photo by NIKHIL on Unsplash blue and silver can with water droplets

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Cell Phones and Other Electronics

Your phone already struggles to make it through the day without a charger. Michigan winter would like to make that situation worse.

Apple says very cold conditions can temporarily shorten battery life and cause an iPhone or iPad to shut down. Battery performance generally returns to normal once the device warms up. Still, bringing your electronics inside beats discovering your phone has clocked out before you have.

Photo by Noelle Rebekah on Unsplash a car radio with a red button

Canned Foods

That grocery bag you forgot in the back seat deserves a rescue mission.

Freezing can make the contents of a can expand, potentially damaging its seams. According to the USDA, accidentally frozen cans aren’t automatically a loss, but cans with rusted or burst seams should be discarded. Intact cans may still be usable after thawing in the refrigerator. If the food looks or smells abnormal, throw it away without tasting it.

Your trunk is excellent at holding groceries. Managing their storage temperature? Less impressive.

Photo by Jacob McGowin on Unsplash A pile of cans of food sitting next to each other

Music Instruments

An acoustic guitar doesn’t need to experience a Michigan winter to play the blues.

Cold temperatures and sudden temperature changes can damage instruments and their finishes. Taylor Guitars recommends avoiding freezing temperatures. If your guitar gets extremely cold, bring it inside and let it warm gradually in its case.

Give it a little time before launching into your living-room comeback tour.

Photo by Sarah Brown on Unsplash brown acoustic guitar on black car

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Eggs

Leaving eggs in a freezing car can turn tomorrow’s breakfast into today’s disappointment.

The USDA says to discard eggs if their shells crack during freezing. If an egg freezes without cracking, keep it frozen until needed, then thaw it in the refrigerator. Freezing can change the yolk’s texture, so your omelet plans may need adjusting.

With everything groceries cost, let’s at least give breakfast a fighting chance.

Photo by Denny Sachtleben on Unsplash Ten brown and white eggs in a carton

Medications

Your glove compartment is handy for napkins, registration paperwork, and approximately 37 expired coupons. Medication needs more careful storage.

Temperature-sensitive medicines can lose potency when stored outside their recommended range. Follow the label’s storage instructions, and ask your pharmacist whether medication exposed to freezing temperatures is still usable.

Bring it inside with you instead of making your next dose a guessing game.

Photo by Laurynas Me on Unsplash person about to pick medicine from medicine organizer

A Nearly Empty Gas Tank

Technically, this is something you should leave in your car: more gas.

That little fuel light is stressful enough without adding slippery roads, traffic delays, and a snowstorm to the equation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends keeping your tank close to full whenever possible during winter.

“Pretty sure I can make it” is a terrible winter travel strategy.

Photo by Joel Timothy on Unsplash red and black ride on toy car

Babies or Elderly People

This one deserves a serious reminder: don’t leave children or vulnerable older adults waiting in a cold vehicle.

Cold exposure can cause hypothermia, and the CDC identifies babies and older adults without adequate warmth among those at greater risk. Bring everyone inside, even when you expect an errand to take only a few minutes.

Photo by Larisa Gabrielyan on Unsplash a baby sitting in a stroller holding a cell phone

Pets

Your dog’s enthusiasm for riding along doesn’t make a freezing parking lot a safe place to wait.

Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine warns against leaving dogs alone in cold cars, where temperatures can become refrigerator-like. Prolonged cold exposure can cause frostbite or life-threatening hypothermia.

If your pet can’t come inside with you, let them enjoy their regularly scheduled nap at home.

Michigan winter gives us enough problems without finding frozen groceries, a dead phone, or a pop-covered interior. Before you lock up, take one quick look through the car. Tomorrow, you have enough scraping to do.

Canva Do NOT leave your pets in the car when it's freezing in Michigan.