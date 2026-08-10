Michigan’s Spirit Halloween Season Has Officially Begun

It’s officially Spooky Season again in Michigan with the opening of Michigan's first Spirit Halloween stores.

Pretty soon the kids will be heading back to school, the leaves will begin to fall, and apple-picking season and fall festivals will be right around the corner. What’s your favorite thing about fall in Michigan?

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I know, I know, technically summer isn't even over yet. In fact, this is one of the longest summers Michigan has seen in some years, thanks to a quirk in the 2026 calendar. However, just like a circling vulture, Spirit Halloween has been waiting patiently for summer’s inevitable demise.

Fall Is Coming as Spirit Halloween Returns to Michigan

I didn't go looking for this information, it just found its way to me. Over the weekend I saw a post shared August 8 from a helpful member of the Nosey Asses of Kalamazoo County Facebook group, announcing the seasonal return of Southwest Michigan's local Spirit Halloween store:

...someone posted the other day wanting to know when spirit Halloween is opening. Great news the one in portage at the mall is now open. The one on west main still does not have an opening date. -- Bre B.

According to the official Spirit Halloween website, the Portage store is open Mon-Fri 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sundays 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. As of this writing on August 10th, Kalamazoo's Spirit Halloween on West Main behind Burlington still says, "Opens August".

Getty Images Spirit Halloween

Not like we haven't seen cute Halloween collections already on the shelves of World Market and Michael's for a month now, but the annual reopening of our local Spirit Halloween stores is a sign that fall fun is not far off.

This Marshall Woman Has The Most Impressive Halloween Display In West Michigan When Holly Harnden and her late husband closed on the Victorian-style home at 401 E Mansion St in Marshall, MI, on Halloween of 2003, it was the manifestation of a woman who had a dream and achieved it. This is her way of doing it, as she also sets up a similar, and as she describes, possibly more elaborate, Christmas decoration display every year as well.