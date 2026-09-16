If your password is on this list, hackers can crack it in under a second. The numbers might surprise you.

If you’ve been putting off changing your passwords, this might be the motivation you need. Nearly 20 billion records containing personal data were reportedly compromised in 2025, making password security more important than ever.

And if you’re still protecting an account with something like “secret,” “123456,” or the painfully obvious “password,” it’s definitely time for an upgrade.

NordPass recently released its list of the most commonly used—and dangerously easy-to-crack—passwords. The goal is pretty simple: show people just how predictable our passwords have become and hopefully convince us to make them stronger before someone else gets into our accounts.

So, how did NordPass determine which passwords are showing up the most? According to the company:

We reviewed and analyzed a 2.5TB database extracted from various publicly available sources, including those on the dark web. No personal data was acquired or purchased to conduct this study.

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Hackers can compromise any account that uses one of the passwords below in under one second.

20 Most Commonly Used Passwords in Michigan and Indiana

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #1

#1 Password: secret

secret Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 328,831

Read More: Michigan Police Warn Common Bumper Stickers Expose Your Family To Crime Risks

Read More: Michigan Police Warn Common Bumper Stickers Expose Your Family To Crime Risks

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #2

#2 Password: 123456

123456 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 260,428

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #3

#3 Password: password

password Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 227,219

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #4

#4 Password: qwerty123

qwerty123 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 209,395

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #5

#5 Password: qwerty1

qwerty1 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 201,365

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #6

#6 Password: 123456789

123456789 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 87,433

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #7

#7 Password: password1

password1 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 55,502

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #8

#8 Password: 12345678

12345678 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 52,778

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #9

#9 Password: 12345

12345 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 49,284

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #10

#10 Password: abc123

abc123 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 44,255

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #11

#11 Password: qwerty

qwerty Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 42,577

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #12

#12 Password: iloveyou

iloveyou Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 30,708

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #13

#13 Password: Password

Password Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 28,272

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #14

#14 Password: baseball

baseball Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 27,884

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #15

#15 Password: 1234567

1234567 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 27,653

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #16

#16 Password: 111111

111111 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 26,591

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #17

#17 Password: princess

princess Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,793

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #18

#18 Password: football

football Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,584

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #19

#19 Password: monkey

monkey Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,453

Dana Marshall and Canva common passwords

Most Commonly Used Rank: #20

#20 Password: sunshine

sunshine Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,441

How can I protect myself from being hacked?

Whether you are using any of the passwords above or not, you should change your passwords due to the record-breaking number of breached accounts in 2025.

Use multifactor authentication when you can.

Use a password app that will help you create strong passwords and store them.

Do NOT use the same password on more than one account.