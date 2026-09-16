Michigan Residents: Change These 20 Passwords Immediately

Michigan Residents: Change These 20 Passwords Immediately

Photo by Zulfugar Karimov on Unsplash

If your password is on this list, hackers can crack it in under a second. The numbers might surprise you.

If you’ve been putting off changing your passwords, this might be the motivation you need. Nearly 20 billion records containing personal data were reportedly compromised in 2025, making password security more important than ever.

And if you’re still protecting an account with something like “secret,” “123456,” or the painfully obvious “password,” it’s definitely time for an upgrade.

NordPass recently released its list of the most commonly used—and dangerously easy-to-crack—passwords. The goal is pretty simple: show people just how predictable our passwords have become and hopefully convince us to make them stronger before someone else gets into our accounts.

So, how did NordPass determine which passwords are showing up the most? According to the company:

We reviewed and analyzed a 2.5TB database extracted from various publicly available sources, including those on the dark web. No personal data was acquired or purchased to conduct this study.

 

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

 

Hackers can compromise any account that uses one of the passwords below in under one second.

20 Most Commonly Used Passwords in Michigan and Indiana

common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #1
  • Password: secret
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 328,831
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #2
  • Password: 123456
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 260,428

 

common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #3
  • Password: password
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 227,219

 

common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #4
  • Password: qwerty123
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 209,395
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #5
  • Password: qwerty1
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 201,365
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #6
  • Password: 123456789
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 87,433
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #7
  • Password: password1
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 55,502
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #8
  • Password: 12345678
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 52,778
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #9
  • Password: 12345
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 49,284
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #10
  • Password: abc123
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 44,255
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #11
  • Password:  qwerty
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 42,577
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #12
  • Password: iloveyou
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 30,708
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #13
  • Password:  Password
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 28,272
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #14
  • Password:  baseball
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 27,884
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #15
  • Password: 1234567
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 27,653
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #16
  • Password: 111111
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 26,591
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #17
  • Password:  princess
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,793
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #18
  • Password:  football
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,584
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #19
  • Password:  monkey
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,453
common passwords
Dana Marshall and Canva
  • Most Commonly Used Rank: #20
  • Password:  sunshine
  • Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,441

How can I protect myself from being hacked?

  • Whether you are using any of the passwords above or not, you should change your passwords due to the record-breaking number of breached accounts in 2025.
  • Use multifactor authentication when you can.
  • Use a password app that will help you create strong passwords and store them.
  • Do NOT use the same password on more than one account.

Fake Michigan Zombies Scandal

Filed Under: Evergreen, hack, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR