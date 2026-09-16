If your password is on this list, hackers can crack it in under a second. The numbers might surprise you.
If you’ve been putting off changing your passwords, this might be the motivation you need. Nearly 20 billion records containing personal data were reportedly compromised in 2025, making password security more important than ever.
And if you’re still protecting an account with something like “secret,” “123456,” or the painfully obvious “password,” it’s definitely time for an upgrade.
NordPass recently released its list of the most commonly used—and dangerously easy-to-crack—passwords. The goal is pretty simple: show people just how predictable our passwords have become and hopefully convince us to make them stronger before someone else gets into our accounts.
So, how did NordPass determine which passwords are showing up the most? According to the company:
We reviewed and analyzed a 2.5TB database extracted from various publicly available sources, including those on the dark web. No personal data was acquired or purchased to conduct this study.
Hackers can compromise any account that uses one of the passwords below in under one second.
20 Most Commonly Used Passwords in Michigan and Indiana
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #1
- Password: secret
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 328,831
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- Most Commonly Used Rank: #2
- Password: 123456
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 260,428
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #3
- Password: password
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 227,219
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #4
- Password: qwerty123
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 209,395
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #5
- Password: qwerty1
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 201,365
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #6
- Password: 123456789
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 87,433
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #7
- Password: password1
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 55,502
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #8
- Password: 12345678
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 52,778
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #9
- Password: 12345
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 49,284
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #10
- Password: abc123
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 44,255
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #11
- Password: qwerty
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 42,577
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #12
- Password: iloveyou
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 30,708
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #13
- Password: Password
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 28,272
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #14
- Password: baseball
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 27,884
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #15
- Password: 1234567
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 27,653
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #16
- Password: 111111
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 26,591
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #17
- Password: princess
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,793
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #18
- Password: football
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,584
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #19
- Password: monkey
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,453
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #20
- Password: sunshine
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,441
How can I protect myself from being hacked?
- Whether you are using any of the passwords above or not, you should change your passwords due to the record-breaking number of breached accounts in 2025.
- Use multifactor authentication when you can.
- Use a password app that will help you create strong passwords and store them.
- Do NOT use the same password on more than one account.